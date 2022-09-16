Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable
Refilwe Moloto speaks to television and radio personality, Anele Mdoda, to touch on her successes, life and parenting.
Mdoda is perhaps best known for her career in radio and she is currently at the helm Anele and the Club on 947.
Here her flamboyant personality and periodically controversial opinions shine the brightest.
It almost sounds and feels like she was made for radio.
This is because of Mdoda's vast history with radio where she recalls being around her uncle - a former station manager for Metro FM - when she was nine years old.
Mdoda said her exposure to radio - and media at such a young age made her dream reachable.
She would later act on her ambition and audition for a stint on Tuks FM and the rest was history.
[The close proximity to radio] took the fear and the beast-ness away from it. It always felt like it was in reach which is why when I got to Tuks and I could see they were having auditions for Tuks FM, I know a lot of kids would be, 'what do I do? There's a microphone'. For me, I was just like, 'well, I'm going to go and audition,' and that's what happened.Anele Mdoda, radio and television personality
You can stream Mdoda's executive-produced show, Ludik, on Netflix and catch her on 94.7 FM weekdays from 6AM to 9AM.
Scroll up for the full interview.
