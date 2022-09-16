Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?
Lester Kiewit spoke with Chris Herold - Managing Director at Umfula Wempilo Consulting about the safety of the country's dams following the Jagersfontein dam burst that killed at least one person and destroyed several homes.
Over 300 residents in the small Free State town were left homeless after water from a dam located at a Jagersfontein Developments mine cracked open and flooded the area last Sunday.
Given the scale of the destruction, conversation has turned to the state of other dams across the country and whether there is potential for another catastrophe.
Is there cause for concern or was the Jagersfontein dam burst an isolated incident?
For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood. Which would probably have done damage even without the dam.Chris Herold MD at Umfula Wempilo Consulting
Scroll up for full audio.
