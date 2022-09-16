Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine





Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Ukraine’s military has liberated the city of Izyum from Russian occupation

The Russians have obliterated the city and murdered civilians

An apartment building in Ukraine, destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com

Ukrainian forces have found a mass burial site outside the city of Izyum, days after liberating it from Russian occupation.

It is unclear how the victims died, and authorities will start exhuming some graves on Friday to learn more.

Izyum has been under Russian control since early in its invasion of Ukraine.

It now lies in ruins with almost all of its infrastructure destroyed with bodies still discovered in the debris.

“Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izyum... Russia leaves death everywhere,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, referring to mass graves found elsewhere in Ukraine where Russia took control.

Investigators have found evidence of the murder of civilians by Russian soldiers in Bucha and other nearby areas, many killed after their feet and hands were bound.

It’s a city where once people lived and thrived, and then came the Russian invasion… What they left behind… they’re still counting the bodies… Unmarked graves… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

This is now a city without electricity or water… What is left of the city; it’s just heart-breaking… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

