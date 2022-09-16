Malesela Teffo struck off roll of legal practitioners





JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Malesela Teffo, who had been representing four of the men accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has been struck off the roll of legal practitioners.

The matter was brought to court by the Legal Practice Council.

This was before he withdrew from the matter citing interference by President Cyril Ramaphosa and accusing the presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of witchcraft.

Teffo must now surrender his certification.

The court ruled that a curator has been appointed to handle his bank accounts used while he was practicing as a lawyer.

The men are accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in 2014.

The Legal Practice Council cited 22 misconducts by Teffo dating as far back as 2015.

These included misappropriation of client’s funds, taking instructions directly from clients, intimidation and fraud and corruption.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Bokako pointed out how Teffo failed to make formal submissions to defend the complaints against him but only made bare denials.

She said Teffo lacked a sense of responsibility, honesty and integrity which were characteristics of an advocate.

Teffo, who was not present in court on Friday, was given 15 days to appeal his disbarring.

