Malesela Teffo struck off roll of legal practitioners
JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Malesela Teffo, who had been representing four of the men accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has been struck off the roll of legal practitioners.
The matter was brought to court by the Legal Practice Council.
BREAKING: Adv Malesela Teffo has been struck off the roll of legal practitioners, he must return his certificate. @ewnreporter— Rakgadi🌸 (@motso_modise) September 16, 2022
This was before he withdrew from the matter citing interference by President Cyril Ramaphosa and accusing the presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of witchcraft.
Teffo must now surrender his certification.
The court ruled that a curator has been appointed to handle his bank accounts used while he was practicing as a lawyer.
The men are accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in 2014.
The Legal Practice Council cited 22 misconducts by Teffo dating as far back as 2015.
These included misappropriation of client’s funds, taking instructions directly from clients, intimidation and fraud and corruption.
Delivering her judgment, Justice Bokako pointed out how Teffo failed to make formal submissions to defend the complaints against him but only made bare denials.
She said Teffo lacked a sense of responsibility, honesty and integrity which were characteristics of an advocate.
Teffo, who was not present in court on Friday, was given 15 days to appeal his disbarring.
This article first appeared on EWN : Malesela Teffo struck off roll of legal practitioners
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey/Eyewitness News
More from Local
What's on your Cape Town bucket list? The City's ready to grant your wish!
The Freedom To Wish campaign is 'a celebration of Cape Town, for Capetonians' says the City.Read More
[PHOTOS] SPCA rescues Jagersfontein pets and livestock covered in toxic mud
The flooding from the devastating Jagersfontein mine dam collapse left not only at least one person dead, but also trapped and killed hundreds of animals.Read More
Pirated novel angers local author, Sabata-mpho Mokae
Sara Jayne-King speaks to Conrad Fortune - spokesperson for Northern Cape's MEC for Arts & Culture, and author Sabata-mpho Mokae about the copying of his book.Read More
Bird flu hits Boulders Beach penguins, safety precautions advised
Avian influenza has been detected among the penguins in the world-famous Boulders Colony in Simon's Town.Read More
Ashur Petersen sings one last time before moving abroad
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Cape Town musician Ashur Petersen about his 'farewell' concert at the Joseph Stone Auditorium.Read More
Khayelitsha Book Festival raring to go
In a bid to encourage the love of reading and to create a book culture, local book enthusiast - Zimkitha Macengulashe Zilo is bringing her passion to Khayelitsha through the Khayelitsha Book Festival.Read More
Cape Town's pools getting summer-ready to open in time for school holidays
The City of Cape Town is gearing up to open the majority of its public pools and spray parks this summer.Read More
Load shedding moves up to Stage 5 from Saturday morning
The power utility says the latest escalation is due to a shortage in generation capacity after five units tripped.Read More
Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Vaccines were an important part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems that vaccination is no longer a priority.Read More