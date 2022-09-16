'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award





JOHANNESBURG – Top achieving women in sports were honoured at the Momentum gsport Awards on Wednesday.

The 17th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform saw Cato Louw defend her crown when she won the Woman in Radio Award for the second year in a row.

The awards were held at Wanderers, in Johannesburg on the first in-person occasion since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a wonderful confirmation of the work you're doing. I feel excited and seen. This job, as much as your voice is out there and people hear it, they don’t necessarily see the behind-the-scenes work and the hours that go into making a bulletin or story come to life,” said Louw.

10th Award 🥇 : Woman in Radio!



Radio presenter @catolouw defends her title as she wins the 2022 Woman in Radio award! Louw is a rugby anchor on @SuperSportTV and the voice behind @EWNsport bulletins on @KFMza and Cape Talk. #gsport17 #SheOwnsHerSuccess #PowerOfRecognition pic.twitter.com/VOHYEn6B5i — gsport4girls (@gsport4girls) September 14, 2022

Louw is a sports anchor on EWN, Kfm and CapeTalk radio stations and a SuperSport rugby presenter and has also anchored tournaments such as Varsity Cup, SA Schools and the Currie Cup, amongst others.

“Radio doesn’t sleep. So public holidays, long weekends and Christmas, Easter whatever - we work during those times even when you don’t switch on the radio and the award is just a like a massive ‘high five’ and recognition of that time that you’ve given up to do what you love,” said Louw.

She won the 2021 Momentum gsport Award’s Woman in Radio winner and this year defended her crown against Thobela FM’s Conny Matjila and Ligwalagwala FM’s Xolile Mabuza.

The woman in radio award recognises a woman in sports, who is using her voice to promote women’s sports content on radio and demonstrates a convincing edge as a radio journalist.

“I believe it’s just plain old consistency. Day in and day out I maintain the same quality bulletins and stories. I make sure to treat women’s sport the same as men’s sport in terms of ‘importance’ - for example if Banyana Banyana has a squad release, I cover it the same way as one would traditionally cover a Bafana Bafana squad release. I think the combination of these things - along with great reporting from my colleagues at Eyewitness News Sport - that I’ve been able to win this award again,” said Louw.

This year, Louw was a double finalist as she also featured in the SuperSport Woman in TV award category.

When asked about the barriers women in sports face and what can be done to break them down, Louw said the one big equalizer will always be money.

“One of the big barriers will always be finances. Women’s sports - teams or individuals - need money to be able to compete consistently against the top teams in the world in order to become better. We are behind in South Africa in regard to the business of women’s sports and financial backing from sponsors is needed, consistently. Not a once-off or only every four years when a World Cup or Olympics comes around."

Louw who hails from Hogsback, in the Eastern Cape began her sports journey at Stellenbosch as a presenter on the campus station - MFM 92.6.

Her parting shot is that we need to take the risk and give women in sports more coverage.

“For me, it’s a choice I make in the newsroom to cover any national women’s team/individual like I would any men’s national team - but I’m one person. This should be the norm across all newsrooms in all forms of broadcasting. It’s a small step, but if journalists and media houses just automatically start covering it like that, instead of pushing it to the side because it’s not the ‘Big 3’ (which is men’s rugby, cricket and soccer) and not as ‘commercially viable’ or it doesn’t have the same reach, we are never going to get there.

"We need to take the ‘risk’ of covering women's sport and make it a normal occurrence in sports bulletins/stories to help it grow which in turn will assist in making it less ‘risky’ and more commercially attractive down the line - as it is in more developed countries,” said Louw.

About last night 👗...



Shout out to @gsport4girls and @Momentum_za for championing this cause and the other sponsors who have thrown their weight behind it. A beautiful celebration of phenomenal women 👏🏾. To be heard, seen, valued and recognized. #Gsport17 #SheOwnsHerSuccess pic.twitter.com/E0ikEzm9Py — Andee (@AndeeM_) September 15, 2022

The sports presenter shared the stage with other top women in sports like South Africa’s golden girl Lara van Niekerk won scooped three gsport awards : the Momentum Athlete of the Year, Sasol Global Woman in Sport and a Minister’s award.

More than 200 winners have been honoured since the inception of gsport awards - founded in 2006 by Kass Naidoo and Ryk Meiring.

"People often ask how we manage to unearth new icons and role models on the stage every year — the answer is simple. We are consistent about telling the story of women’s sports in the gsport newsroom,” said Naidoo at the awards.

Priding itself in being South Africa's only 24/7 provider of women's sports coverage in South Africa, gsport for girls is an online platform seeking to address the gender gap in sports media.

19th Award 🥇



The 2022 Emerging Athlete of the Year is Phiwokuhle Mnguni. The first female boxer to win a bronze medal for South Africa at the Commonwealth Games! #gsport17 #SheOwnsHerSuccess #PowerOfRecognition



📸Phiwokuhle’s father collects the award on her behalf 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/IiWcfWzsSQ — gsport4girls (@gsport4girls) September 14, 2022

2022 gsport Award winners

Volunteer of the Year: Shamila Sulayman

Federation of the Year: SA Sport for Physically Disabled

Supporter of the Year: Nakedi Thlathla

Sponsor of the Year: Hollywoodbets

Special Recognition Award recipient: Dorah Vuyelwa Mungwevu

Hall of Fame Inductee: Marian Marescia

Woman in PR and Sponsorship: Maphuti Hlako

Woman in Print: Mpumi Manyisi

Woman in Social Media: Jessica Nkomo

Woman in Radio: Cato Louw

Woman in Television: Nono Cele

Woman of the Year: Bongiwe Msomi

Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis

Team of the Year Winner: Banyana Banyana

African Woman in Sport Award: Akhona Makalima

Global Woman in Sport Award: Lara van Niekerk

School Sports Star of the Year: Lesedi Khunou

Emerging Athlete of the Year: Phiwokuhle Mnguni

Para Sport Star of the Year: Anrune Weyers

Public Choice Award winner: Hildah Magaia

Athlete of the Year: Lara van Niekerk

A huge congratulations to all the winners at last night’s @gsport4girls Awards 🥳🥂



Special mention to my SS ladies @Nono_Cele @catolouw @Amanda_Dlamini9; so proud of y’all!



Sending love to these winning queens as well; @Auntydiski @maphuti_africa @BongiweMsomi2 @flexmpumi 🙌🏾🔥 — Motshidisi E. Mohono (@MotshidisiM) September 15, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : 'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award