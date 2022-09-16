Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday afternoon announced the extension of stage 4 load shedding until 5am on Sunday due to breakdowns and persistent shortages in generation capacity.
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding would kick in from 5 am on Monday.
“On Sunday, Eskom will provide the outlook of the load shedding stages for the week ahead as the teams are working around the clock to return units to service,” Eskom said in a statement.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 16, 2022
Breakdowns and persistent shortages of generation capacity necessitate the continuous
implementation of Stage 4 loadshedding until 05:00 on Sunday, thereafter Stage 3 until 05:00 on Monday pic.twitter.com/3wprN04u6I
Eskom said it currently had 7,210 megawatts on planned maintenance, while another 15,319 megawatts of capacity were unavailable due to breakdowns.
Consumers have been urged to use electricity sparingly.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
Source : Pexels
