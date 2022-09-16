Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?
Lester Kiewit interviews Matthew Richards, Marketing Director at Lactalis South Africa - maker of Steri Stumpie.
Strawberry is my favourite Steri Stumpie…Lester Kiewit
Over the past half-century, Steri Stumpie has cemented itself as South Africa’s preferred flavoured milk.
Nothing else comes close, and everyone has a colour they like most.
To celebrate 52 years in the country, it is hosting an array of “Steri-brations” at popular locations around Johannesburg and Cape Town where a “Steri-mobile” will bring joy to the drink’s countless fans.
Lactalis South Africa has launched a limited edition Steri Stumpie Choc Mint (in a golden bottle) to mark the occasion.
From 1970, Steri Stumpie was the original flavoured milk. It’s become one of those iconic South African brands…Matthew Richards, Marketing Director - Lactalis South Africa
It started in Port Elizabeth, and it’s still made at the same plant with exactly the same recipe…Matthew Richards, Marketing Director - Lactalis South Africa
Kiewit interviewed Richards – scroll up to listen.
