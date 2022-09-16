Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk
Are you ready for #AnHourWith Melt Sieberhagen?
The South African actor takes control of the CapeTalk playlist from 10am to 11am on Sunday, 18 September for a special hour of his favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.
Listen to Melt's playlist below.
Listen across Cape Town on 567 AM, DStv Channel 885, the CapeTalk app, or on www.capetalk.co.za.
More from Entertainment
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?
Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show.Read More
Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled
Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms.Read More
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies.Read More
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best
The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.Read More
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour
The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.Read More
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years
Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.Read More
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream
'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend.Read More
Music found me: Nomfusi
Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard.Read More
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series
Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.Read More