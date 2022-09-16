Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk





Are you ready for #AnHourWith Melt Sieberhagen?

The South African actor takes control of the CapeTalk playlist from 10am to 11am on Sunday, 18 September for a special hour of his favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.

Listen to Melt's playlist below.

Listen across Cape Town on 567 AM, DStv Channel 885, the CapeTalk app, or on www.capetalk.co.za.