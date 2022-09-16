Help protect local marine life with Two Oceans Aquarium's beach clean-up





Pippa Hudson spoke to a marine life specialist at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Claire Taylor, about the devastating pollution she was seeing in her work.

Two Oceans Aquarium is hosting a beach clean-up at Monwabisi Beach on Saturday morning .

Marine life can become entangled and injured by pollution in the sea.

© marcobonfanti / 123rf

Taylor has worked at the aquarium for 23 years and is very involved in rescuing animals entangled in pollution.

While she has helped rescue many animals, the extent of the pollution is so severe that some get caught multiple times and more that they do not even see, especially deeper in the ocean.

According to Taylor, they are committed at the aquarium to addressing the effect of this pollution through education and action.

The pollution seen in the sea is not just from people living near the beach, as much of the pollution is carried by rivers into the ocean.

Just because you are not on a coastline, it does not mean that your waste is not getting to the sea. Claire Taylor, marine life specialist at the Two Oceans Aquarium

The Two Oceans Aquarium is hosting its annual Trash Bash at Monwabisi Beach on Saturday at 9 AM to encourage locals to help protect their beaches and marine life.

