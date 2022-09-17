How Tatjana Schoenmaker went from a failed netballer to an Olympic gold medalist





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to South African Swimmer, Tatjana Schoenmaker to discuss the highs and lows of her illustrious swimming career.

In 2021, Schoenmaker went for gold and broke the world record at the 2020 Summer Olympics for the 200m breaststroke.

This cemented the 25-year-old as one of South Africa's greatest swimming athletes joining the likes of Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos and Natalie Du Toit.

Though it is clear that Schoenmaker was born for the water, she initially dreamed of becoming a netball superstar.

But things didn't work out as well as she had planned.

Herein was her first taste of failure as she had to come to terms with the fact that even if you love doing something, it doesn't necessarily mean it was for you.

I actually didn't want to swim, I really wanted to play netball. As a fourteen-year-old I couldn't decide if I had talent or not because I'm just looking into what I feel like I like and what I enjoy, instead of what I actually maybe am made to do. Tatjana Schoenmaker, Olympic gold medalist swimmer

This realisation didn't happen overnight despite her support system pushing her to pursue swimming over netball.

She went on to train as a professional swimmer at Tuks Sport High School and gradually got better with time.

Once she reached her epiphany at 15, Schoenmaker put her all into becoming the best swimmer she possibly could be.

I'm so grateful that my parents just gave me that little push but they were always there just to support. I had to make the decision myself whether I was going to put in the effort and the time to do swimming. I had to make that decision at age 15, and since that day I don't regret making that decision of giving it my everything. Tatjana Schoenmaker, Olympic gold medalist swimmer

The lesson to learn from Schoenmaker, here, is that sometimes things do not work out as you have planned, but if you surrender to what you're destined for and continue pushing no matter what, you will never regret anything.

Success can't drive passion because success is only temporary and it only lasts for that long... As long as you find true joy and happiness in it, doesn't matter what the outcome is. Tatjana Schoenmaker, Olympic gold medalist swimmer

