Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place





Refilwe Moloto interviewed Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 3:55).

Africans are upgrading to low(ish)-cost 5G devices at a rate faster than their countries can roll out infrastructure to support them.

Sales of 5G-enabled devices on the continent rose by 26.9% in the second quarter of the year, while overall smartphone shipments fell by 7.9%.

Phones with 5G make up 7.6% of all sales in Africa.

The 5G rollout is faster than the economic development… Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

There are 25 countries that are testing 5G technology… but there are only five in which it is actually being rolled out: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Seychelles, Ethiopia, and Botswana… Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

