Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
Pippa Hudson was in conversation with Dr Michele Vanzaghi, a testicular cancer survivor.
It is important for men to have monthly testicular cancer checkups.
This is the advice from Dr Vanzaghi.
He suggested that the best time for men to assess their testicles is after taking a shower because the scrotal sac is relaxed.
Testicular cancer develops in the testicles and it is relatively common and affects men between the age of 15 and 35.
It is not hereditary but it can mutate randomly and affect a man even if they do not have a history of it in their family.
Dr Vanzaghi further advised men to look out for changes in their scrotum including changes in size or pain adding that they should seek medical help.
He also added that men should trust their intuition in the process.
Me [as a testicular cancer survivor] talking about my story has empowered me...Dr Michele Vanzaghi on CapeTalk with Pippa Hudson
To listen to the full interview, listen to the audio above.
