Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine





John Maytham spoke to professor of infectious diseases at Wits University Francois Venter about the state of COVID-19 and vaccines in the country.

The government plans to destroy millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccines .

Vaccines are still the best protection we have against long covid according to Venter.

It feels like the COVID-19 pandemic is all but over with life returning to normal, but vaccines are still an important part of managing Coronavirus according to Venter.

This makes the destruction of 8.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccines a shocking decision to Venter, and he said this shows the vaccine programme is not a priority for the government.

Government just has fallen asleep at the wheel. You would swear we did not have a problem at all and unfortunately, we do. Francois Venter, professor of infectious diseases at Wits University

While many people have some degree of immunity through vaccines or previous infection, he said the best way to prevent serious illness and long Covid is through vaccines.

The impacts of long Covid can affect people and their ability to function for months after the initial infection and vaccinations should still be a priority to prevent this.

