Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
John Maytham spoke to professor of infectious diseases at Wits University Francois Venter about the state of COVID-19 and vaccines in the country.
-
The government plans to destroy millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccines.
-
Vaccines are still the best protection we have against long covid according to Venter.
It feels like the COVID-19 pandemic is all but over with life returning to normal, but vaccines are still an important part of managing Coronavirus according to Venter.
This makes the destruction of 8.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccines a shocking decision to Venter, and he said this shows the vaccine programme is not a priority for the government.
Government just has fallen asleep at the wheel. You would swear we did not have a problem at all and unfortunately, we do.Francois Venter, professor of infectious diseases at Wits University
While many people have some degree of immunity through vaccines or previous infection, he said the best way to prevent serious illness and long Covid is through vaccines.
The impacts of long Covid can affect people and their ability to function for months after the initial infection and vaccinations should still be a priority to prevent this.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119153994_vial-of-new-vaccine.html
More from Local
What's on your Cape Town bucket list? The City's ready to grant your wish!
The Freedom To Wish campaign is 'a celebration of Cape Town, for Capetonians' says the City.Read More
[PHOTOS] SPCA rescues Jagersfontein pets and livestock covered in toxic mud
The flooding from the devastating Jagersfontein mine dam collapse left not only at least one person dead, but also trapped and killed hundreds of animals.Read More
Pirated novel angers local author, Sabata-mpho Mokae
Sara Jayne-King speaks to Conrad Fortune - spokesperson for Northern Cape's MEC for Arts & Culture, and author Sabata-mpho Mokae about the copying of his book.Read More
Bird flu hits Boulders Beach penguins, safety precautions advised
Avian influenza has been detected among the penguins in the world-famous Boulders Colony in Simon's Town.Read More
Ashur Petersen sings one last time before moving abroad
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Cape Town musician Ashur Petersen about his 'farewell' concert at the Joseph Stone Auditorium.Read More
Khayelitsha Book Festival raring to go
In a bid to encourage the love of reading and to create a book culture, local book enthusiast - Zimkitha Macengulashe Zilo is bringing her passion to Khayelitsha through the Khayelitsha Book Festival.Read More
Cape Town's pools getting summer-ready to open in time for school holidays
The City of Cape Town is gearing up to open the majority of its public pools and spray parks this summer.Read More
Load shedding moves up to Stage 5 from Saturday morning
The power utility says the latest escalation is due to a shortage in generation capacity after five units tripped.Read More
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More