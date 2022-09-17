[PHOTOS] SPCA rescues Jagersfontein pets and livestock covered in toxic mud
The devastating Jagersfontein mine dam collapse has reportedly left at least one person dead, many injured and more than 300 residents destitute.
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe declared the flooding a disaster.
When the sludge from the tailings dam swamped parts of the Free State town, it also killed and trapped hundreds of animals.
Jagersfontein disaster victims turn to govt for help amid rebuilding efforts
The Bloemfontein SPCA swung into action in the early hours of last Sunday morning, when the news of the disaster broke.
Assisted by other local branches and the NSPCA, the team worked to rescue all surviving animals.
The disaster took every dignity away from humans as well as animals... Dogs, cats and livestock were hurt and bewildered.Bloemfontein SPCA
On Thursday, the Bloemfontein SPCA reported that it had saved 588 animals, with another 36 found that needed rescuing from the mud.
It is also providing a safe space where residents can take their pets and livestock while they rebuild their homes an put their lives back together.
Although the initial search and rescue operations are now slowly coming to an end, the Bloemfontein SPCA will remain in the area for the next week to assist the Jagersfontein community with any animal-related matters.
Help has been flooding in not only from organisations like Gift of the Givers, but also from individuals and companies.
Donations have included everything from farm animal feed to shampoo to help clean the mud off afflicted pets.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/BloemSPCA/photos/pcb.5459429900800483/5459429640800509
More from Local
What's on your Cape Town bucket list? The City's ready to grant your wish!
The Freedom To Wish campaign is 'a celebration of Cape Town, for Capetonians' says the City.Read More
Pirated novel angers local author, Sabata-mpho Mokae
Sara Jayne-King speaks to Conrad Fortune - spokesperson for Northern Cape's MEC for Arts & Culture, and author Sabata-mpho Mokae about the copying of his book.Read More
Bird flu hits Boulders Beach penguins, safety precautions advised
Avian influenza has been detected among the penguins in the world-famous Boulders Colony in Simon's Town.Read More
Ashur Petersen sings one last time before moving abroad
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Cape Town musician Ashur Petersen about his 'farewell' concert at the Joseph Stone Auditorium.Read More
Khayelitsha Book Festival raring to go
In a bid to encourage the love of reading and to create a book culture, local book enthusiast - Zimkitha Macengulashe Zilo is bringing her passion to Khayelitsha through the Khayelitsha Book Festival.Read More
Cape Town's pools getting summer-ready to open in time for school holidays
The City of Cape Town is gearing up to open the majority of its public pools and spray parks this summer.Read More
Load shedding moves up to Stage 5 from Saturday morning
The power utility says the latest escalation is due to a shortage in generation capacity after five units tripped.Read More
Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Vaccines were an important part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems that vaccination is no longer a priority.Read More
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More