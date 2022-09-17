Ashur Petersen sings one last time before moving abroad





Ashur Petersen. Image: Supplied

Homegrown musical artist Ashur Petersen will sing his swan song in Cape Town, as he takes his talent abroad.

A multi-skilled musician and songwriter, the RnB/pop singer has been in the industry for 16 years.

Petersen's cover songs - many with his talented family, have raked up millions of views on social media.

After tying the knot recently, Petersen is moving to Australia to create opportunities and explore his musical ability further.

His "farewell" show, "I'll Be Home Soon" takes place at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on Saturday 17 September, where he was born and raised.

Petersen said the concert venue was paying homage to his roots.

Petersen inherits his musical prowess from both his parents, the legendary South African musician Taliep Petersen who was killed in 2006 and Madeegha Anders, a performer in her own right,

Sara-Jayne King chatted to Ashur Petersen about the concert.

I don't know when I'll be back home, but I won't be gone forever. It's a 'see you soon.' Ashur Petersen, musician

The concert is going to be a family affair, with his mother and three sisters, Jawaahier, Aeesha, Fatima and brother-in-law Junaid Galant also taking to the stage.

They will be joined by a stellar line up of local artists and MC's Dean Smith and Gantane Gwane of the popular television soapie Suidooster.

There's going to be a DJ, to get the crowd going. We have rappers, comedians and lots of surprises. It's going to be a fun night. I cannot wait. Ashur Petersen, musician

Due to scheduled loadshedding, the show will start at 6.30pm.

Tickets online are sold out, but extra tickets will be available at the venue's box office.

Scroll up for the interview.