Ashur Petersen sings one last time before moving abroad
Homegrown musical artist Ashur Petersen will sing his swan song in Cape Town, as he takes his talent abroad.
A multi-skilled musician and songwriter, the RnB/pop singer has been in the industry for 16 years.
Petersen's cover songs - many with his talented family, have raked up millions of views on social media.
After tying the knot recently, Petersen is moving to Australia to create opportunities and explore his musical ability further.
His "farewell" show, "I'll Be Home Soon" takes place at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on Saturday 17 September, where he was born and raised.
Petersen said the concert venue was paying homage to his roots.
Petersen inherits his musical prowess from both his parents, the legendary South African musician Taliep Petersen who was killed in 2006 and Madeegha Anders, a performer in her own right,
Sara-Jayne King chatted to Ashur Petersen about the concert.
I don't know when I'll be back home, but I won't be gone forever. It's a 'see you soon.'Ashur Petersen, musician
The concert is going to be a family affair, with his mother and three sisters, Jawaahier, Aeesha, Fatima and brother-in-law Junaid Galant also taking to the stage.
They will be joined by a stellar line up of local artists and MC's Dean Smith and Gantane Gwane of the popular television soapie Suidooster.
There's going to be a DJ, to get the crowd going. We have rappers, comedians and lots of surprises. It's going to be a fun night. I cannot wait.Ashur Petersen, musician
Due to scheduled loadshedding, the show will start at 6.30pm.
Tickets online are sold out, but extra tickets will be available at the venue's box office.
Scroll up for the interview.
More from Local
What's on your Cape Town bucket list? The City's ready to grant your wish!
The Freedom To Wish campaign is 'a celebration of Cape Town, for Capetonians' says the City.Read More
[PHOTOS] SPCA rescues Jagersfontein pets and livestock covered in toxic mud
The flooding from the devastating Jagersfontein mine dam collapse left not only at least one person dead, but also trapped and killed hundreds of animals.Read More
Pirated novel angers local author, Sabata-mpho Mokae
Sara Jayne-King speaks to Conrad Fortune - spokesperson for Northern Cape's MEC for Arts & Culture, and author Sabata-mpho Mokae about the copying of his book.Read More
Bird flu hits Boulders Beach penguins, safety precautions advised
Avian influenza has been detected among the penguins in the world-famous Boulders Colony in Simon's Town.Read More
Khayelitsha Book Festival raring to go
In a bid to encourage the love of reading and to create a book culture, local book enthusiast - Zimkitha Macengulashe Zilo is bringing her passion to Khayelitsha through the Khayelitsha Book Festival.Read More
Cape Town's pools getting summer-ready to open in time for school holidays
The City of Cape Town is gearing up to open the majority of its public pools and spray parks this summer.Read More
Load shedding moves up to Stage 5 from Saturday morning
The power utility says the latest escalation is due to a shortage in generation capacity after five units tripped.Read More
Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Vaccines were an important part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems that vaccination is no longer a priority.Read More
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More