Khayelitsha Book Festival raring to go
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Zimkitha Macengulashe Zilo on the Khayelitsha Book Festival.
In a bid to encourage the love of reading and to create a book culture, a local book enthusiast is bringing her passion to Khayelitsha.
If you're a book lover, then pop in at the annual Khayelitsha Book Festival which takes place on Saturday.
Sara-Jayne King spoke to organiser Zimkitha Macengulashe-Zilo.
I grew up reading. My mother was a domestic worker so she brought books home and my dad was a mineworker and would make me read books. I saw books opened up my mind.Zimkitha Macengulashe Zilo, festival organiser
During challenges, I found my mind could use books as an escape route. I could tell myself 'I can do this', and that was because of the exposure to books.Zimkitha Macengulashe Zilo, festival organiser
Given the immense socio-economic challenges in Khayelitsha, she hopes events like this will serve as a catalyst for change.
A lot of kids don't have an alternative to what they see. I cannot take them to New York or Kenya, but I can transport them through books.Zimkitha Macengulashe Zilo, festival organiser
She's made an impassioned call on members of the community to donate their books no longer in use.
I want every kid to leave with books. I'm trying to make reading cool for everyone, for kids and adults.Zimkitha Macengulashe Zilo, festival organiser
Organisers are also debuting a new activity called 'reading date' for couples at 6pm. This will be a cozy set-up with live music, food and books, meant for couples or even friends.
The event takes place at 1 Joe Modise Street, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha from 10am to 6pm. Entry is free.
To find out more, call her on 069 187 8120,
Listen to the interview above.
