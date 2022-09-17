Load shedding moves up to Stage 5 from Saturday morning
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding from stage 4 to stage 5.
This will be implemented from 10 am on Saturday morning until 5 am on Monday.
The power utility says the latest escalation is due to a shortage in generation capacity after five units tripped.
Meanwhile, some generation units are anticipated to return to service.
It is expected that the power utility will hold a media briefing on Sunday to provide an outlook for load shedding stages throughout the week.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 17, 2022
Due to the breakdown of five generating units overnight, Stage 5 loadshedding will regretfully be implemented until 05:00 on Monday pic.twitter.com/dX7YZ3dJXI
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding moves up to Stage 5 from Saturday morning
