Cape Town's pools getting summer-ready to open in time for school holidays
This summer is set to be a bumper season for Cape Town's pools and spray parks after facilities were either closed or allowed limited numbers during the past few seasons due to COVID restrictions.
The City is in the final stretch of getting its facilities summer-ready.
Thirty-two of its 38 pools will open this season and four out of its six spray parks.
Cape Town's public swimming pools attract thousands of visitors every year who are eager to cool off and relax, says councillor Patricia van der Ross.
With our lifeguard recruitment process being finalised, I am excited that the majority of our recreational water facilities will open and in time for the school holidays.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Swimming pools that will open for the season are:
Athlone, Bellville, Bellville South, Bonteheuwel, Delft, Goodwood, Hanover Park, Manenberg, Parow North, Parow Valley, Ravensmead, Ruyterwacht, Brown's Farm, Lentegeur, Mnandi, Muizenberg, Newlands, Retreat, Westridge, Wynberg, Zandvlei, Kuilsriver, Blue Downs, Khayelitsha, Monwabisi, Strand, Kensington, Langa, Long Street, Trafalgar, Wesfleur and Sea Point.
The pools that will remain closed are Elsiesriver, Emthonjeni, Vulindlela, Eastridge, and Observatory.
This is due to ongoing repairs and maintenance, says the City.
Click here for the full list with opening hours and entrance fees.
Source : https://twitter.com/CityofCT/status/1507371730075017219/photo/1
