Bird flu hits Boulders Beach penguins, safety precautions advised





African penguins at Boulders Beach in Cape Town @ shalamov/123rf.com

Bird flu (avian influenza) has been detected among the penguins in the world-famous Boulders Colony in Simon's Town.

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) says four new cases have been discovered and another seven are suspected.

There are an estimated 3 000 African penguins in Simon’s Town, so the affected numbers are still very low at this stage, TMNP adds.

Affected birds are weak and may look tame.

TMNP management has appealed to the public not to approach or try and touch them.

While the virus has a low risk for humans, it is a threat to domestic poultry.

Visitors are urged to shower, change and clean their shoes and clothes before visiting other seabird colonies or poultry farms.

This is to prevent contamination from one site to another.

The authorities say closing the Boulders colony to visitors is not justified at this stage, but the public must stay on designated boardwalks.

Visitors are requested to look out for any suspected bird flu cases and report sick and/or dead birds.

These are the numbers to call:

TMNP management: 021 786 2329 or 021 780 9100

SANCCOB: 021 557 6155