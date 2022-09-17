Pirated novel angers local author, Sabata-mpho Mokae





The photo-copied version of the book. Photo: Sabata-Mpho Mokae/Twitter

A tweet by award-winning South African author Sabata-mpho Mokae garnered huge public attention when it was revealed that the Northern Cape Department for Arts and Culture had produced photo-copied versions of his book.

Mokae's fictional 2018 novel Moletlo wa Manong, translated into 'A Feast of the Vultures', was widely praised and is being used as study material at some South African universities.

Speaking to Sara Jayne-King, Mokae said he was first alerted to the issue by a member of a book club in a small town in the Northern Cape, who was sent the books by the department.

This book club was going to represent the province at the National Library of South Africa's Funda Mzansi Championships.

From an ethical standpoint, the book club felt it was wrong to use the pirated version but the incident left Mokae feeling "violated and betrayed".

On Monday, a member of a book club called me to say they had received a package of books from the department containing my photo-copied book and that of author Mohale Mashigo. They said they don't want to be party to copyright violations and would not be able to look me in the eye. Sabata-Mpho Mokae, author

In response, Conrad Fortune - the spokesperson for the Northern Cape's MEC for Arts and Culture, said the book was duplicated in a bid to assist the book club so they could prepare for a local competition.

They [officials] forgot about the oversight of compliance and regulation. We don't condone the copying of the body. We cannot justify the fact that the book was made. And we understand the pain and suffering that Sabata's going through. Conrad Fortune, spokesperson for Northern Cape's MEC for Arts & Culture

There's been sharp criticism from the literary fraternity, who believe its a betrayal from a department meant to give support to struggling writers.

In the department, every official should know that in every piece of art, ownership of that art is very important. Copyright is sacrosanct. Sabata-mpho Mokae, author

It baffles my mind that their first option was photo copying, when they could have purchased a book. I know the book is currently available at bookstores. Officials could have bought books and be reimbursed by the department. Sabata-mpho Mokae, author

While the two parties have reached a conclusion in a meeting this week, the incident has left Mokae with many questions.

Among the requests from the authors was a written formal apology to them and their publishers.

They need to write to the book clubs to ask for the photocopied books to be returned to the department or destroyed. It must be placed on record so the book clubs are aware. We also want a commitment to purchase these books for their libraries. Sabata-mpho Mokae, author

The MEC has ordered an internal investigation to get to the bottom of what happened.

They have explained to us as to why they did it. But it's about getting further into the story of how they got to the point of making the copies and why not engage with senior management on how to address it? Ignorance is no excuse. Conrad Fortune, spokesperson for Northern Cape's MEC for Arts & Culture

Scroll up for the full interview.