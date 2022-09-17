Streaming issues? Report here
Woman arrested for murder of children found in suitcases bought on auction

17 September 2022 3:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
South Korean police arrested a woman for the murder of children whose remains were found in suitcases bought in New Zealand. The 42-year-old suspect is believed to be the mother of the children aged seven and ten.
Image credit: Лечение наркомании on Pixabay
Image credit: Лечение наркомании on Pixabay

Police in South Korea have arrested a woman in connection with the alleged murder of two children whose remains were found in suitcases bought on auction in New Zealand.

An Auckland family bought the abandoned suitcases from a storage facility and made the gruesome discovery on 11 August after taking their purchases home.

The 42-year-old suspect is believed to be the mother of the children Korean police say were aged seven and ten.

RELATED: Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction

New Zealand police have applied for her extradition from South Korea to face two charges of murder.

They acknowledged the role of international cooperation in affecting the arrest.

To have someone in custody overseas within such a short period of time has all been down to the assistance of the Korean authorities and the coordination by our NZ Police Interpol staff.

New Zealand Police

The woman is a New Zealand national of Korean descent who fled to South Korea in 2018 after the children's deaths, according to South Korean police.

She was arrested during a midnight raid on an apartment in the southern city of Ulsan.




