What's on your Cape Town bucket list? The City's ready to grant your wish!
CAPE TOWN - The "Freedom to Wish" campaign has been launched as a celebration of Cape Town, for Capetonians says the City.
The initiative promises some wonderful "prizes" for residents, and you are the one who decides what it will be.
How does it work?
Anyone who lives in Cape Town can nominate themselves or a loved one.
By describing the one activity in the Mother City you've always dreamed of, you could actually win that experience.
"Whether it's a stay at a 5-star hotel, a cooking class or paragliding over the mountains – we want to help make as many wishes as possible come true," says councillor James Vos.
The campaign ties into Find Your Freedom, the City's interactive concept which allows users choose an avatar for a virtual taste of Cape Town, Vos explains.
You begin by choosing your character – a Fearless Foodie, Nature Warrior or Urban Adventurer – and thereafter decide which part of Cape Town you’d like to experience through a series of first-person perspective videos. As a foodie, for example, you can pop into the award-winning La Colombe restaurant or join a local cooking class.James Vos, Mayco Member for Economic Growth
To be part of "Freedom to Wish", whatsapp CTT on 072 662 0626 or send your 60-second video or email to freedomtowish@capetown.travel.
Your application must include your name, the name of the person whose wish you'd like to be granted and their desired Cape Town experience.
Click here to find out more.
The campaign launched on 12 September and runs until 26 September.
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/04/26/15/01/holiday-1354563_960_720.jpg
