'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ADHD can bring creativity, focus and energy to the workplace "If you really engage someone with ADHD with something they find interesting, they can really knuckle down and hyper-focus. Becaus... 18 September 2022 12:33 PM
Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning "Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented effecti... 18 September 2022 6:25 AM
What's happened to mystery paraglider who got into trouble at Zandvlei? Community Facebook groups are asking for people to notify them if they spot the paraglider who apparently went down at Zandvlei on... 17 September 2022 6:31 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance. 16 September 2022 5:59 AM
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
View all Politics
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours? Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa. 16 September 2022 2:12 PM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Business
ADHD can bring creativity, focus and energy to the workplace "If you really engage someone with ADHD with something they find interesting, they can really knuckle down and hyper-focus. Becaus... 18 September 2022 12:33 PM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
What's on your Cape Town bucket list? The City's ready to grant your wish! The Freedom To Wish campaign is 'a celebration of Cape Town, for Capetonians' says the City. 17 September 2022 4:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award The 17th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform - the Momentum gsport Awards saw Cato Louw defend... 16 September 2022 1:59 PM
Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard The first seven rounds of the URC begin as 16 teams compete for the trophy. 16 September 2022 12:58 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Sport
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 16 September 2022 2:05 PM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
View all Entertainment
Woman arrested for murder of children found in suitcases bought on auction South Korean police arrested a woman for the murder of children whose remains were found in suitcases bought in New Zealand. The 4... 17 September 2022 3:19 PM
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan. 16 September 2022 9:55 AM
View all World
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia' A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years. 14 September 2022 9:37 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'? The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs. 14 September 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings

17 September 2022 7:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Sesame Street
Takalani Sesame
Elmo
Zuzu
Innocent Nkata
children's television
educational televison

Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weekend Breakfast.

- Beloved children's TV show Takalani Sesame is celebrating its 13th season on SABC 2

- Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata join Sara-Jayne Makwala King live in studio to talk about the theme, which is dealing with BIG feelings

CAPE TOWN - It's 22 years since the South African version of global smash hit TV show Sesame Street was launched.

The beloved children's TV show Takalani Sesame is celebrating its 13th season on SABC 2.

And there was great excitement at CapeTalk on Saturday when two muppets joined Sara-Jayne Makwala King, live in studio.

They were accompanied by an adult - Innocent Nkata, who is MD of Sesame Workshop International South Africa.

According to the two muppets, they rode in an aeroplane to get to Cape Town: "It was very, very exciting!"

Takalani Sesame characters Zuzu and Elmo join Sara-Jayne King live in studio!
Takalani Sesame characters Zuzu and Elmo join Sara-Jayne King live in studio!

Lots of giggles ensued as Zuzu and Elmo tried to introduce Weekend Breakfast in a "news anchorly" fashion, but the pair also gave some insight into this season's theme.

Takalani Sesame is exploring those "big feelings" and how to manage them in Season 13.

Over the past two years it's been very difficult for children and families with the COVID pandemic. It was so confusing, with children spending a lot of time at home, being sad about sick relatives and so on.

Innocent Nkata, MD - Sesame Workshop International South Africa

What this season is all about is to help children to understand and find ways of dealing with those BIG feelings - getting sad, getting scared, or even sometimes getting excited and anxious about something.

Innocent Nkata, MD - Sesame Workshop International South Africa
Takalani Sesame characters Zuzu and Elmo join Sara-Jayne King live in studio!
Takalani Sesame characters Zuzu and Elmo join Sara-Jayne King live in studio!

Why are characters like Zuzu and Elmo such a great way to communicate with children? Sara-Jayne asks.

Nkata points out that children learn best when they are having fun.

Even with serious subjects, it's best to take a lighthearted approach which children relate to he says.

So what Elmo, and Zuzu and the rest of the Takalani crew are very good at is to make learning a lot of fun.

Innocent Nkata, MD - Sesame Workshop International South Africa

In this season they help to demonstrate what it means to be anxious, what it means to be scared... nervous... and then they demonstrate some techniques for children to deal with those emotions when they are exploding inside you. But they do it in such a fun and exciting way that it becomes easy for children to relate to.

Innocent Nkata, MD - Sesame Workshop International South Africa

The special muppet guests agree that it's "the best!" to live on Takalani Sesame, because there are so many games they can play.

Relating their experiences, they even demonstrate, for Auntie Sara-Jayne, how Elmo was able to calm himself with deep belly breaths when he wasn't able to whistle during a game.

Scroll up to listen to the in-studio Takalani Sesame conversation




17 September 2022 7:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Sesame Street
Takalani Sesame
Elmo
Zuzu
Innocent Nkata
children's television
educational televison

More from Lifestyle

Colleagues chat in the workplace. Photo by Fauxels from Pexels

ADHD can bring creativity, focus and energy to the workplace

18 September 2022 12:33 PM

"If you really engage someone with ADHD with something they find interesting, they can really knuckle down and hyper-focus. Because they have a lot of energy, they can positively inspire a team."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Gerhard on Pixabay

What's on your Cape Town bucket list? The City's ready to grant your wish!

17 September 2022 4:33 PM

The Freedom To Wish campaign is 'a celebration of Cape Town, for Capetonians' says the City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tatjana Schoenmaker. Picture: facebook.com/tatjana.schoenmaker

How Tatjana Schoenmaker went from a failed netballer to an Olympic gold medalist

17 September 2022 4:25 PM

Tatjana Schoenmaker is one of South Africa's greatest young athletes having won the gold medal in the 200-metre breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African penguins at Boulders Beach in Cape Town @ shalamov/123rf.com

Bird flu hits Boulders Beach penguins, safety precautions advised

17 September 2022 11:56 AM

Avian influenza has been detected among the penguins in the world-famous Boulders Colony in Simon's Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Newlands Swimming Pool re-opens on 26 March 2022. Image: City of Cape Town @CityofCT

Cape Town's pools getting summer-ready to open in time for school holidays

17 September 2022 10:32 AM

The City of Cape Town is gearing up to open the majority of its public pools and spray parks this summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcobonfanti / 123rf

Help protect local marine life with Two Oceans Aquarium's beach clean-up

16 September 2022 2:42 PM

Saturday is International Coastal Clean-up Day, a day to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.lactalis.co.za

Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?

16 September 2022 2:12 PM

Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Carlo Saio is walking from Uganda to South Africa to proved east Africans with wheelchairs. Picture: facebook.com/carlo.saio.1

This Kenyan's walking from Uganda to SA to fund wheelchairs for east Africa

16 September 2022 1:07 PM

A Kenyan man, Carlo Luis Saio, is walking from Uganda to South Africa in efforts to provide mobility to east Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anele Mdoda. Picture: facebook.com/MdodaAnele

Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable

16 September 2022 12:23 PM

Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An image from the James Webb Space Telescope. Picture: @NASAUniverse/Twitter

The lowdown on JWST and the Big Bang theory

16 September 2022 10:27 AM

Refilwe spoke with Carl Lindemann, a member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk

16 September 2022 2:05 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?

14 September 2022 9:38 PM

Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled

14 September 2022 9:22 AM

Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

9 September 2022 2:47 PM

On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best

8 September 2022 8:47 AM

The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justin Bieber. Image credit: @evanpaterakis and @justinbieber on Instagram

Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour

7 September 2022 11:30 AM

The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @connie_chiume

Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years

5 September 2022 12:26 PM

Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream

5 September 2022 11:52 AM

'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music found me: Nomfusi

3 September 2022 3:36 PM

Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series

3 September 2022 2:16 PM

Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pirated novel angers local author, Sabata-mpho Mokae

Local

Bird flu hits Boulders Beach penguins, safety precautions advised

Local Lifestyle

'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Calls for employers to be more transparent about pay policies

18 September 2022 12:59 PM

Garies High School fire: Several classrooms destroyed, blaze extinguished

18 September 2022 11:52 AM

NUM calls for strong action against those responsible for Jagersfontein disaster

18 September 2022 11:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA