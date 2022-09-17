What's happened to mystery paraglider who got into trouble at Zandvlei?





Image of paragliding incident at Zandvlei posted by DA councillor Aimee Kuhl on Facebook

A paraglider reportedly got into trouble in Cape Town on Saturday, going down near the Zandvlei Yacht Club.

DA Councillor Aimee Kuhl alerted locals on social media to a paragliding incident involving wing failure.

The paraglider might have landed either in the vlei or the surrounding area she said.

Kuhl emphasized that no private drones should be deployed as the City metro already had theirs on site.

"We are looking for a paraglider that came down in the vlei or surrounds," posted the Lakeside Community Watch on Facebook.

It asked members to leave a message if they had any information.