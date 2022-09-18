



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 6 from Sunday morning.

"Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 load shedding was implemented effective 04:16. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity," said Eskom via a tweet.

This follows Saturday morning's escalation to Stage 5 from Stage 4.

The power utility is expected to hold a media briefing on Sunday to provide an outlook for load shedding stages throughout the week.

Eskom will hold a media briefing at 10:00 to update the public on the way forward. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 18, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning