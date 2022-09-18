Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
ADHD can bring creativity, focus and energy to the workplace "If you really engage someone with ADHD with something they find interesting, they can really knuckle down and hyper-focus. Becaus... 18 September 2022 12:33 PM
Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning "Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented effecti... 18 September 2022 6:25 AM
What's happened to mystery paraglider who got into trouble at Zandvlei? Community Facebook groups are asking for people to notify them if they spot the paraglider who apparently went down at Zandvlei on... 17 September 2022 6:31 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance. 16 September 2022 5:59 AM
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
View all Politics
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours? Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa. 16 September 2022 2:12 PM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Business
ADHD can bring creativity, focus and energy to the workplace "If you really engage someone with ADHD with something they find interesting, they can really knuckle down and hyper-focus. Becaus... 18 September 2022 12:33 PM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
What's on your Cape Town bucket list? The City's ready to grant your wish! The Freedom To Wish campaign is 'a celebration of Cape Town, for Capetonians' says the City. 17 September 2022 4:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award The 17th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform - the Momentum gsport Awards saw Cato Louw defend... 16 September 2022 1:59 PM
Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard The first seven rounds of the URC begin as 16 teams compete for the trophy. 16 September 2022 12:58 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Sport
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 16 September 2022 2:05 PM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
View all Entertainment
Woman arrested for murder of children found in suitcases bought on auction South Korean police arrested a woman for the murder of children whose remains were found in suitcases bought in New Zealand. The 4... 17 September 2022 3:19 PM
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan. 16 September 2022 9:55 AM
View all World
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia' A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years. 14 September 2022 9:37 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'? The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs. 14 September 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
View all Opinion
Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning

18 September 2022 6:25 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
#EskomLoadShedding
load shedding stage 6

"Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented effective 04:16," said Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 6 from Sunday morning.

"Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 load shedding was implemented effective 04:16. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity," said Eskom via a tweet.

This follows Saturday morning's escalation to Stage 5 from Stage 4.

The power utility is expected to hold a media briefing on Sunday to provide an outlook for load shedding stages throughout the week.


This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning




Colleagues chat in the workplace. Photo by Fauxels from Pexels

ADHD can bring creativity, focus and energy to the workplace

18 September 2022 12:33 PM

"If you really engage someone with ADHD with something they find interesting, they can really knuckle down and hyper-focus. Because they have a lot of energy, they can positively inspire a team."

Image of paragliding incident at Zandvlei posted by DA councillor Aimee Kuhl on Facebook

What's happened to mystery paraglider who got into trouble at Zandvlei?

17 September 2022 6:31 PM

Community Facebook groups are asking for people to notify them if they spot the paraglider who apparently went down at Zandvlei on Saturday.

Teaching x Education x student vibes. Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com

Grade 2 Cape Town teacher stabbed and robbed of cellphone in class

17 September 2022 5:35 PM

The attacker reportedly scaled a high-wired and spiked perimeter fence to gain entry to the school in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

Image credit: Gerhard on Pixabay

What's on your Cape Town bucket list? The City's ready to grant your wish!

17 September 2022 4:33 PM

The Freedom To Wish campaign is 'a celebration of Cape Town, for Capetonians' says the City.

The SPCA have been rescuing animals that survived the catastrophic mine dam burst in Jagersfontein. Image posted by Bloemfontein SPCA @BloemSPCA

[PHOTOS] SPCA rescues Jagersfontein pets and livestock covered in toxic mud

17 September 2022 3:25 PM

The flooding from the devastating Jagersfontein mine dam collapse left not only at least one person dead, but also trapped and killed hundreds of animals.

The photo-copied version of the book. Photo: Sabata-Mpho Mokae/Twitter

Pirated novel angers local author, Sabata-mpho Mokae

17 September 2022 1:17 PM

Sara Jayne-King speaks to Conrad Fortune - spokesperson for Northern Cape's MEC for Arts & Culture, and author Sabata-mpho Mokae about the copying of his book.

African penguins at Boulders Beach in Cape Town @ shalamov/123rf.com

Bird flu hits Boulders Beach penguins, safety precautions advised

17 September 2022 11:56 AM

Avian influenza has been detected among the penguins in the world-famous Boulders Colony in Simon's Town.

Ashur Petersen. Image: Supplied

Ashur Petersen sings one last time before moving abroad

17 September 2022 11:35 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Cape Town musician Ashur Petersen about his 'farewell' concert at the Joseph Stone Auditorium.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Khayelitsha Book Festival raring to go

17 September 2022 11:31 AM

In a bid to encourage the love of reading and to create a book culture, local book enthusiast - Zimkitha Macengulashe Zilo is bringing her passion to Khayelitsha through the Khayelitsha Book Festival.

The Newlands Swimming Pool re-opens on 26 March 2022. Image: City of Cape Town @CityofCT

Cape Town's pools getting summer-ready to open in time for school holidays

17 September 2022 10:32 AM

The City of Cape Town is gearing up to open the majority of its public pools and spray parks this summer.

Pirated novel angers local author, Sabata-mpho Mokae

Bird flu hits Boulders Beach penguins, safety precautions advised

'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings

Calls for employers to be more transparent about pay policies

18 September 2022 12:59 PM

Garies High School fire: Several classrooms destroyed, blaze extinguished

18 September 2022 11:52 AM

NUM calls for strong action against those responsible for Jagersfontein disaster

18 September 2022 11:26 AM

