Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 6 from Sunday morning.
"Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 load shedding was implemented effective 04:16. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity," said Eskom via a tweet.
This follows Saturday morning's escalation to Stage 5 from Stage 4.
The power utility is expected to hold a media briefing on Sunday to provide an outlook for load shedding stages throughout the week.
Eskom will hold a media briefing at 10:00 to update the public on the way forward.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 18, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning
