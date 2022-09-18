ADHD can bring creativity, focus and energy to the workplace
Prof Renata Schoeman, a psychiatrist and head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School speaks about ADHD and the workplace.
Lack of focus, hyperactivity, ill-discipline and laziness - these are the common negative myths around ADHD.
Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder, that can be genetic.
Among the noticeable symptoms are when children struggle to pay attention, have impulsive, sometimes demanding behaviours and can be overly active.
However, the condition affects not only children but often continues into adulthood and, if not properly treated, impacts the ability to find and keep work.
This past Wednesday marked National ADHD Awareness Day, but few people understand the surprising benefits of the medical condition in a working environment.
In conversation with Amy MacIver, Prof Renata Schoeman - head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School said employing people with ADHD can improve businesses performance and competitive advantage.
There's a misconception that ADHD is something occurring in childhood. About 60% to 70% still have adult ADHD, which justifies treatment. The rates in adulthood are about 3.5% internationally and we know there are a million adults that should be diagnosed with ADHD but of those, only a handful are diagnosed. Even in childhood, it's severely underdiagnosed mostly due to a lack of awareness and a lack of access to healthcare.Prof Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School
We have many people who distract their colleagues by talking too much, don't make their deadlines or are bad with time management. But they might have a real condition, which if recognized and treated, they can be highly productive and contribute positively to the organisation.Prof Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School
Medication is the mainstay of the treatment, but the entire process must holistic.
If you have mild symptoms, working on skills sets and organizational coaching can assist.
Therapy and coaching is needed to learn skills and addressing stresses. If you're really struggling at work and there's some reasonable accommodations the company can make to support you. Also important is a healthy lifestyle; exercise, enough sleep, managing screen-time and avoiding substances, is all part of the holistic treatment.Prof Renata Schoeman, Stellenbosch Business School
Prof Schoeman believes that if employers can tap into the strength of someone with ADHD, they are often very creative and innovative.
They [people with ADHD] can have many entrepreneurial skills because they don't overthink everything. If you really engage someone with ADHD with something they find interesting, they can really knuckle down and hyper-focus. Because they have a lot of energy, they can positively inspire a team.Prof Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-people-talking-to-each-other-3182765/
More from Lifestyle
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings
Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
What's on your Cape Town bucket list? The City's ready to grant your wish!
The Freedom To Wish campaign is 'a celebration of Cape Town, for Capetonians' says the City.Read More
How Tatjana Schoenmaker went from a failed netballer to an Olympic gold medalist
Tatjana Schoenmaker is one of South Africa's greatest young athletes having won the gold medal in the 200-metre breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics.Read More
Bird flu hits Boulders Beach penguins, safety precautions advised
Avian influenza has been detected among the penguins in the world-famous Boulders Colony in Simon's Town.Read More
Cape Town's pools getting summer-ready to open in time for school holidays
The City of Cape Town is gearing up to open the majority of its public pools and spray parks this summer.Read More
Help protect local marine life with Two Oceans Aquarium's beach clean-up
Saturday is International Coastal Clean-up Day, a day to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans.Read More
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?
Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.Read More
This Kenyan's walking from Uganda to SA to fund wheelchairs for east Africa
A Kenyan man, Carlo Luis Saio, is walking from Uganda to South Africa in efforts to provide mobility to east Africa.Read More
Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable
Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer.Read More
More from Local
Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning
"Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented effective 04:16," said Eskom.Read More
What's happened to mystery paraglider who got into trouble at Zandvlei?
Community Facebook groups are asking for people to notify them if they spot the paraglider who apparently went down at Zandvlei on Saturday.Read More
Grade 2 Cape Town teacher stabbed and robbed of cellphone in class
The attacker reportedly scaled a high-wired and spiked perimeter fence to gain entry to the school in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.Read More
[PHOTOS] SPCA rescues Jagersfontein pets and livestock covered in toxic mud
The flooding from the devastating Jagersfontein mine dam collapse left not only at least one person dead, but also trapped and killed hundreds of animals.Read More
Pirated novel angers local author, Sabata-mpho Mokae
Sara Jayne-King speaks to Conrad Fortune - spokesperson for Northern Cape's MEC for Arts & Culture, and author Sabata-mpho Mokae about the copying of his book.Read More
Ashur Petersen sings one last time before moving abroad
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Cape Town musician Ashur Petersen about his 'farewell' concert at the Joseph Stone Auditorium.Read More
Khayelitsha Book Festival raring to go
In a bid to encourage the love of reading and to create a book culture, local book enthusiast - Zimkitha Macengulashe Zilo is bringing her passion to Khayelitsha through the Khayelitsha Book Festival.Read More