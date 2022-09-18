ADHD can bring creativity, focus and energy to the workplace





Prof Renata Schoeman, a psychiatrist and head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School speaks about ADHD and the workplace.

Colleagues chat in the workplace. Photo by Fauxels from Pexels

Lack of focus, hyperactivity, ill-discipline and laziness - these are the common negative myths around ADHD.

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder, that can be genetic.

Among the noticeable symptoms are when children struggle to pay attention, have impulsive, sometimes demanding behaviours and can be overly active.

However, the condition affects not only children but often continues into adulthood and, if not properly treated, impacts the ability to find and keep work.

This past Wednesday marked National ADHD Awareness Day, but few people understand the surprising benefits of the medical condition in a working environment.

In conversation with Amy MacIver, Prof Renata Schoeman - head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School said employing people with ADHD can improve businesses performance and competitive advantage.

There's a misconception that ADHD is something occurring in childhood. About 60% to 70% still have adult ADHD, which justifies treatment. The rates in adulthood are about 3.5% internationally and we know there are a million adults that should be diagnosed with ADHD but of those, only a handful are diagnosed. Even in childhood, it's severely underdiagnosed mostly due to a lack of awareness and a lack of access to healthcare. Prof Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School

We have many people who distract their colleagues by talking too much, don't make their deadlines or are bad with time management. But they might have a real condition, which if recognized and treated, they can be highly productive and contribute positively to the organisation. Prof Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School

Medication is the mainstay of the treatment, but the entire process must holistic.

If you have mild symptoms, working on skills sets and organizational coaching can assist.

Therapy and coaching is needed to learn skills and addressing stresses. If you're really struggling at work and there's some reasonable accommodations the company can make to support you. Also important is a healthy lifestyle; exercise, enough sleep, managing screen-time and avoiding substances, is all part of the holistic treatment. Prof Renata Schoeman, Stellenbosch Business School

Prof Schoeman believes that if employers can tap into the strength of someone with ADHD, they are often very creative and innovative.

They [people with ADHD] can have many entrepreneurial skills because they don't overthink everything. If you really engage someone with ADHD with something they find interesting, they can really knuckle down and hyper-focus. Because they have a lot of energy, they can positively inspire a team. Prof Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School

