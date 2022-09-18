Lions, hippos and the great wild: Karin Kruger’s fascinating life





In conversation with Amy MacIver, Karin Kruger gave more captivating insight into her unconventional upbringing.

Karin Kruger with one of her famous paintings. Photo: KarinKruger.co.za

As one of the country’s most talented wildlife artists, Karin Kruger’s life is nothing short of extraordinary.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the urban jungle, Kruger was raised in a jungle of a different kind – the iconic Kruger National Park.

The daughter of a game ranger, Kruger was exposed to an unimaginable life of adventure, enchantment and spiritual experiences in the expanse of nature.

The first 14 years of her life were spent with her parents and two sisters at Mahlangeni - an isolated game ranger station in the northwest region of the park.

Simple things that ordinary folk take for granted were unusual to this family, whose lives were interconnected with the ecologically rich and diverse wildlife.

Going home meant rowing a boat across the Greater Letaba river, filled with hippos and crocodiles.

For us, we didn’t know we’re different from others. I moved there at the age of two and that was just life. We had hyenas eating our shoes and elephants pushing down the fence to get to the vegetable garden. We just made do with what we had. Karin Kruger, SA wildlife artist

Up until the age of six when I finally went to school, I didn’t realise there was a world very much different from that. We had all the adventures and as a child I was never scared living there. I had my father to protect us but with that, he taught us about the park and the animals. It became part of your daily life. You would read the landscape like you read the daily newspaper. Karin Kruger, SA wildlife artist

In a “normal” household, a furry friend like a dog or cat would usually be the family pet. But for Kruger, her days were spent bonding with her pet lion Leo, orphaned at birth.

The cub was abandoned by his mother after he was born. Her father and his game- rangers found him calling for his mother. Leo was discovered with his umbilical cord still attached and the family struggled to feed him at first.

I learnt about how lions really are and how they want to please you. They were part of a pride and they really form a close bond with our family. Since having him as a cub, it’s been such an experience to learn how much he needed us…never wanted to be alone. Karin Kruger, SA wildlife artist

We also had a honey badger that was so naughty. He would just cause havoc in the house and whenever you try to scold it, he would look at you ‘like what you’re going to do about it’. When Leo was naughty, he would come in for hug and a tummy rub. So the difference between the animals became part of our lives. Karin Kruger, SA wildlife artist

Travelling to school was like a scene out of an adventure movie. While ordinary school children have the luxury of a carpool or school bus, Kruger’s was filled with a slew of obstacles, putting their lives at risk.

We had this tiny boat with wooden oars and you had to lift up your school dress and drag your luggage to the boat. You had to make sure there wasn’t an elephant standing by the boat and we had to herd the local wildlife away from the boat. We had to row as quickly we could to get over the river. Then the hippos had to put on a show, open their mouths wide, splash and make a big noise. Karin Kruger, SA wildlife artist

But sometimes the bull would want to show that he’s in charge and would come to the boat aggressively and try to tip us over. And then there were the crocodiles who were watching to see how this all turns out. So it was a bit scary. Karin Kruger, SA wildlife artist

Eventually, we had to keep a rifle on the boat and look for a ‘v’ under the water approaching the boat. We’d have to shoot in front of it and we all got a bit deaf because of it. Karin Kruger, SA wildlife artist

Once we reached the other side, we’d be given the car and then hope the elephants wouldn’t play a game of ‘who owns the road’. It was a tiny two truck road just for us. Elephants in the north were just a bit meaner than those in the south of the park and we would often have to reverse most of the way, before we get to school. We’d arrive late to school most of the time. Karin Kruger, SA wildlife artist

