Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history'
Wasanga Mehana spoke to Peter Anderson, UK correspondent, on the events leading up to and after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
- One million people are expected to make their way to London on Monday.
- The funeral service begins at around midday.
- The funeral will have 2,000 guests, including 100 heads of state.
The queen's coffin left Westminster Hall at 07.30, where it has been lying in state since Wednesday. The funeral service is expected to start at midday.
In the moments before that, we will see the coffin carried on a state gun carriage from its current resting place in the palace of Westminister, with senior members of the royal family following the carriage..."Peter Anderson, UK Correspondent
Anderson says 2,000 guests have been invited. Among them are 500 foreign dignitaries and 100 heads of state.
Today's events are being described as the largest ceremonial and public event in UK history.Peter Anderson, UK Correspondent
London's security apparatus will also be put to the test, with 10,000 police officers deployed to safeguard mourners. They'll be backed up by officers from all 43 forces across UK.
It is also the UK's largest ever security operation. This is a very big headache for police and security forces.Peter Anderson, UK Correspondent
After the one hour service, Anderson says the coffin will leave Westminster Abbey where it will again make its way through London, past Buckingham Palace.
The remaining elements of the funeral will take place in and around Windsor Castle where there will be a more private committal service which will involve family members and guests..."Peter Anderson, UK Correspondent
Queen Elizabeth is expected to be laid to rest at St George's Chapel alongside her late husband, Prince Phillip.
This article first appeared on 702 : Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history'
Source : @RoyalFamily/Twitter
More from World
Woman arrested for murder of children found in suitcases bought on auction
South Korean police arrested a woman for the murder of children whose remains were found in suitcases bought in New Zealand. The 42-year-old suspect is believed to be the mother of the children aged seven and ten.Read More
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine
Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up.Read More
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
[WATCH] Old age home hires stripper to entertain residents
Online outrage has forced the nursing home to apologise for getting a stripper to entertain its wheelchair-bound tenants.Read More
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.Read More
Tortured Russian anti-war protestors make genius plan to identify tormentor
The 24 young women used information from a data leak to expose their oppressor, who they called "the man in black".Read More
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia'
A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years.Read More
Is Ukraine starting to win the war?
Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the Kharkiv region in a stunning and lightning-fast offensive.Read More