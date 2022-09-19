Streaming issues? Report here
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history'

19 September 2022 7:54 AM
by Chantall Presence
Tags:
Queen Elizabeth II
British Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II funeral

As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession.

Wasanga Mehana spoke to Peter Anderson, UK correspondent, on the events leading up to and after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

  • One million people are expected to make their way to London on Monday.
  • The funeral service begins at around midday.
  • The funeral will have 2,000 guests, including 100 heads of state.
Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland on 12 September 2022. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter
Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland on 12 September 2022. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

The queen's coffin left Westminster Hall at 07.30, where it has been lying in state since Wednesday. The funeral service is expected to start at midday.

In the moments before that, we will see the coffin carried on a state gun carriage from its current resting place in the palace of Westminister, with senior members of the royal family following the carriage..."

Peter Anderson, UK Correspondent

Anderson says 2,000 guests have been invited. Among them are 500 foreign dignitaries and 100 heads of state.

Today's events are being described as the largest ceremonial and public event in UK history.

Peter Anderson, UK Correspondent

London's security apparatus will also be put to the test, with 10,000 police officers deployed to safeguard mourners. They'll be backed up by officers from all 43 forces across UK.

It is also the UK's largest ever security operation. This is a very big headache for police and security forces.

Peter Anderson, UK Correspondent

After the one hour service, Anderson says the coffin will leave Westminster Abbey where it will again make its way through London, past Buckingham Palace.

The remaining elements of the funeral will take place in and around Windsor Castle where there will be a more private committal service which will involve family members and guests..."

Peter Anderson, UK Correspondent

Queen Elizabeth is expected to be laid to rest at St George's Chapel alongside her late husband, Prince Phillip.


This article first appeared on 702 : Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history'




