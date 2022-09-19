South Africa is behind with Covid-19 vaccinations – should we be worried?





Refilwe Moloto spoke to bioinformatician Professor Tulio de Oliveira about the reason behind the slow uptake of vaccinations in the country.

FILE: A vaccinator recording the details of a vaccine set to be given to a healthcare worker at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 17 February 2021. Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

De Oliveira explained that a sixth wave of coronavirus infections has not arrived as expected. He says this, along with the mortality rate going down, is why the inoculation rate is low.

But it seems the situation is much better, and it seems we may be getting out of this pandemic. Prof Tulio de Oliveira, Bioinformatician and director - Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation

What we have seen with the vaccine demand go down - as people forget about the pandemic. Prof Tulio de Oliveira, Bioinformatician and director - Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation

As things return to normal, the demand for vaccination decreases.

But de Oliveira says in order to keep the pandemic at bay, booster shots - especially for more vulnerable populations, are highly recommended.

