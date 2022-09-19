South Africa is behind with Covid-19 vaccinations – should we be worried?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to bioinformatician Professor Tulio de Oliveira about the reason behind the slow uptake of vaccinations in the country.
De Oliveira explained that a sixth wave of coronavirus infections has not arrived as expected. He says this, along with the mortality rate going down, is why the inoculation rate is low.
But it seems the situation is much better, and it seems we may be getting out of this pandemic.Prof Tulio de Oliveira, Bioinformatician and director - Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation
What we have seen with the vaccine demand go down - as people forget about the pandemic.Prof Tulio de Oliveira, Bioinformatician and director - Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation
As things return to normal, the demand for vaccination decreases.
But de Oliveira says in order to keep the pandemic at bay, booster shots - especially for more vulnerable populations, are highly recommended.
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
