Banyana's Desiree Ellis scoops 'Coach of the Year' award at WC Sport Awards
- The annual awards honour those who played a role in growing and transforming sport in the province.
- The awards are the culmination of a process of district awards which took place over the last two months.
- Previous winners have included former Western Province Athletics Board head coach Mlungisi Sidwell Madlingozi, and champion boxer Colbin Yabo.
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has been named Coach of the Year at the 2022 Provincial Sport Awards.
The awards were held at a ceremony in Parklands at the weekend.
Alongside Ellis, archer Gunther Kramer (Western Cape Archery) and fencer Glenda Pieters (Western Cape Fencing) were announced as Sportsman of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year respectively.
Sport is not just a job – it is a passion and a calling.Anroux Marais, Minister for Culture and Sport - Western Cape Government
It is through teaching and sharing our knowledge that we can grow the next generation of sporting starsAnroux Marais, Minister for Culture and Sport - Western Cape Government
Earlier this year, Ellis led Banyana Banyana to Women's African Cup of Nations victory, bringing the cup to South African soil for the first time.
The full list of the evening’s winners can be seen here
