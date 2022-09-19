Good news for Capetonians on power and water outages





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Kadri Nassiep, City of Cape Town Executive Director of Energy, and Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at the City of Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town says it will continued to implement load shedding at two stages less than Eskom until 8PM.

The city says water outages experienced in various areas since Saturday have now been resolved.

The entire country woke up to stage 6 load shedding on Sunday after generation capacity decreased to critical levels.

That's unlikely to change for the rest of the week.

Capetonians, however, will get some respite.

At stage six nationally, it becomes problematic for us, for industry, for all of our customers so from a network stability point of view we try and keep it at a maximum of stage 4. That's what we gearing up for . Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town

Nassiep urged Capetonians to consult their load shedding schedules.

If it is stage 6 that continues into the week, we will be operating two stages less until 8PM, and then one stage less until 10PM and then revert to any level Eskom is at that particular time. Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town

Nassiep says the city is ensuring there's enough fuel for its gas turbine plants to ensure there's sufficient capacity should stage 6 load shedding persist.

Meanwhile, those living on the Cape Flats can also breathe a sigh of relief following water outages that started on Friday.

The city's mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says engineers have been working around the clock to ensure supply is restored.

This morning, early morning, residents should start to wake again up to having water from the same old pipes with new valves, so everything should be okay. Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town

The city says the work on the network was needed to ensure outages do not occur in the future.