'So many people wanted him dead' - Rashied Staggie's son shot dead in Manenberg
- Abdullah Boonzaaier, known as 'Dulla', was shot and killed in Beatrix Court on Saturday
- Police believe it was a gang-related incident
- The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police and a suspect is yet to be apprehended
Just three months shy of the third anniversary of his father's murder, the son of former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie has been shot dead in Manenberg.
Pictures of slain Abdullah Boonzaaier, known as 'Dulla', have been circulating on social media since his murder on Saturday night.
"...at around 21:45, a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Beatrix Court, Manenberg, by an unknown suspect in what we believe was a gang-related incident" said Western Cape police spokesperson Andrè Traut.
Residents close to Beatrix Court told the Daily Voice that Boonzaaier was a known police informer and claimed "so many mense [people] wanted him dead".
His death comes almost three years since his father was shot dead outside his home in Salt River.
The former Hard Livings leader was sitting in a car in front of his house when someone sprayed it with bullets.
RELATED: Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered
SAPS said on Monday that the circumstances surrounding Boonzaaier's murder are being investigated by police and a suspect is yet to be apprehended.
The son of the late Hard Livings Gangs boss Rashied Staggie, has been shot dead. Dullah Staggie was with a group of people in Beatrix Lane, Mannenburg, Cape Town, last night, when multiple shots were fired. Appears to have been a hit. pic.twitter.com/i15My6juX1— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 18, 2022
RELATED: Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51727863_men-with-gun.html?vti=o2wx1kawnhz6g82wcj-1-6
More from Local
Captonians against Sea Point Promenade becoming a pedestrian-only path
Feedback from a public engagement process this year affirmed the popularity of the Sea Point Promenade with multiple users.Read More
"I was hacked" - Pierre de Vos denies he shared child porn via Twitter account
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos claims his Twitter account was hacked after child porn was shared from the account.Read More
Pongola horror crash: Road Freight Association points to the collapse of rail
The lobbying body says South Africa's greatest error was allowing rail infrastructure to fall apart.Read More
No water… no electricity… It was a hellish weekend in beautiful Cape Town
It was an apocalyptic weekend for large parts of Cape Town. The water situation is looking much better. Electricity? Not so much.Read More
South Africa is behind with Covid-19 vaccinations – should we be worried?
Only 33% of South Africans are fully-vaccinated as of September 2022 - this is far behind the initial target of 70% set by government in 2021, according to Our World in Data.Read More
Good news for Capetonians on power and water outages
While power cuts will continue to affect our lives this week, Capetonians can expect less frequent load shedding.Read More
It's better to sell than renting your property when emigrating - Expert
Just Property's Steve Nel explains why renting is difficult when you are managing your property from another country.Read More
Violence spike in schools a symptom of society and the home, says panel
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said it was difficult to give an accurate figure of how many incidents of violence have taken place in schools recently, but admitted there has been a sharp rise in reported cases of school violence.Read More
Lions, hippos and the great wild: Karin Kruger’s fascinating life
My Amazing Story features Karin Kruger, one of the country’s most talented wildlife artists who grew up in the Kruger National Park.Read More