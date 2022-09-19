'So many people wanted him dead' - Rashied Staggie's son shot dead in Manenberg





Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

- Abdullah Boonzaaier, known as 'Dulla', was shot and killed in Beatrix Court on Saturday

- Police believe it was a gang-related incident

- The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police and a suspect is yet to be apprehended

Just three months shy of the third anniversary of his father's murder, the son of former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie has been shot dead in Manenberg.

Pictures of slain Abdullah Boonzaaier, known as 'Dulla', have been circulating on social media since his murder on Saturday night.

"...at around 21:45, a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Beatrix Court, Manenberg, by an unknown suspect in what we believe was a gang-related incident" said Western Cape police spokesperson Andrè Traut.

Residents close to Beatrix Court told the Daily Voice that Boonzaaier was a known police informer and claimed "so many mense [people] wanted him dead".

His death comes almost three years since his father was shot dead outside his home in Salt River.

The former Hard Livings leader was sitting in a car in front of his house when someone sprayed it with bullets.

RELATED: Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered

SAPS said on Monday that the circumstances surrounding Boonzaaier's murder are being investigated by police and a suspect is yet to be apprehended.

The son of the late Hard Livings Gangs boss Rashied Staggie, has been shot dead. Dullah Staggie was with a group of people in Beatrix Lane, Mannenburg, Cape Town, last night, when multiple shots were fired. Appears to have been a hit. pic.twitter.com/i15My6juX1 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 18, 2022

RELATED: Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang