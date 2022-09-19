Pongola horror crash: Road Freight Association points to the collapse of rail
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Road Freight Association CEO, Gavin Kelly, to try and find out why the deadly accident occurred.
The truck driver involved in the recent KwaZulu-Natal horror crash is set to appear in the Pongola Magistrates Court on Monday.
The crash claimed 21 lives, including the lives of 19 children.
Kelly suggests tighter road regulations, and stricter curfews for trucks, to avoid tragic accident like this one in the future.
The collapse of rail, which I think is the greatest sin which we have allowed to happen, and it happened long before the current government got into power.Gavin Kelly, Road Freight Association CEO
We need to fix rail and we need rail to play its share.Gavin Kelly, Road Freight Association CEO
Source : https://twitter.com/TrafficSA/status/1570848428573478912
