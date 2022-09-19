No water… no electricity… It was a hellish weekend in beautiful Cape Town





Lester Kiewit interviews Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at the City of Cape Town.

Water infrastructure maintenance planned for the weekend has gone well, despite the challenge posed by stage six load shedding.

The City of Cape Town is currently slowly filling pipes with water to avoid bursts.

The city is burning money to keep generators at its water treatment plants going.

It was a hellish weekend in Cape Town.

Half the city had little or no water while Eskom rubbed large chunks of salt into gaping wounds.

Many parts of the city had water supply disruptions due to planned essential maintenance, worsened by stage six load shedding.

The maintenance is wrapping up, but the electricity supply situation remains uncertain.

That [ongoing low water pressure] is related to load shedding… It’s a separate issue [to scheduled maintenance] as a result of this craziness we’re going through in terms of load shedding… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

We’re at a very, very crucial stage of the maintenance project… When you fill the pipes with water, you’ve got to do it very slowly to prevent bursts… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

We’ve asked Eskom to exclude us from load shedding… The mayor has applied some pressure… but until we have an exemption, our water treatment plants do have generators… Where we are now [stage six loadshedding] is scary… diesel is expensive… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

