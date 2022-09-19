"I was hacked" - Pierre de Vos denies he shared child porn via Twitter account
- De Vos on Sunday night claimed his Twitter account had been hacked after child pornography was apparently shared by the account earlier this month
- Lobby group Afriforum Youth says it is preparing a criminal complaint against the legal scholar
- It says it has also sent a letter to the University of Cape Town (UCT) to demand that disciplinary steps be taken against Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos is claiming innocence as he is engulfed in a child porn sharing scandal which could see him facing criminal charges.
According to Afriforum Youth, de Vos retweeted a post on 11 September 2022, in which a young boy could be seen being sexually abused by an adult man.
On Sunday night, the Columbia University alum claimed that his account had been hacked.
"Last week my Twitter account was hacked and tweeted porn. I deleted the tweets and changed my password. But Afriforum Youth now says it will lodge a criminal complaint against me," said the legal guru.
Afriforum Youth says sexual crimes are a huge problem in South Africa. “It is beyond my understanding that anyone could be guilty of such atrocities. What’s more: that they share it on a public platform, try to erase it and get away with it scot-free. This while human trafficking, which is directly related to this type of sexual crime, is a threatening issue in South Africa,” said AfriForum Youth spokesperson René van der Vyver.
De Vos claims the organisation's response is "not surprising given the criticism [he] levelled against their hate speech case against Mr Malema".
1) Last week my Twitter account was hacked and tweeted porn. I deleted the tweets and changed my password. But Afriforum Youth now says it will lodge a criminal complaint against me. Not surprising given the criticism I levelled against their hate speech case against Mr Malema.— Pierre de Vos ⚖️ (@pierredevos) September 18, 2022
“The fact that the original post was made on 9 December 2021 indicates that De Vos must have searched for this type of content before he made the mistake of sharing it to his profile. We cannot allow this incident to go unnoticed and set the precedent that it is acceptable,” added van der Vyver.
Meanwhile, fellow Twitter users are demanding that de Vos share evidence to prove he was the victim of hackers.
What proof can you give us that your account was hacked?— Africa Research Hub 📚 (@MightiJamie) September 18, 2022
Child pornography is a very serious matter and you occupy a very important position in the national discourse. You make moral and legal pronouncements on matters of the constitution. You need to be above reproach.
Can you please share the email the Twiiter sent you highlighting the hacked login from another location?— Alex Amos (@_AlexAmos) September 18, 2022
RELATED:CT lawyer facing child porn charges says he's in therapy
Source : https://twitter.com/pierredevos/photo
