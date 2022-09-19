Captonians against Sea Point Promenade becoming a pedestrian-only path
- Earlier this year Capetonians were encouraged to give their input on the city's proposal for the popular seaside pathway
- "Our residents spoke loud and clear: they want the promenade to be open to all" be it for walking or jogging, or cycling, and we have heard them" - Mayco Member Ro Quintas
- The Urban Mobility Directorate recommended that the sidewalk along Beach Road, adjacent to the promenade, be for the exclusive use of pedestrians
A majority of those who took part in a public consultation about the use of the popular Sea Point Promenade want the space to remain open to a variety of users.
From skateboarders to scooters, and pedestrians to those using pedal power, there was overwhelming support for keeping the prom multi-user friendly.
Earlier this year, the City of Cape Town had proposed banning cyclists from a section of the Sea Point Promenade.
The city suggested that the stretch on the promenade between Mouille Point to the Pavilion swimming pool should be reserved for pedestrians only, citing safety issues.
But most residents who took part in the engagement process didn't agree.
"Our residents spoke loud and clear: they want the promenade to be open to all, be it for walking or jogging, or cycling, and we have heard them," said the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, councillor Rob Quintas.
The City's Urban Mobility Directorate received nearly 2,000 comments on the proposals during the public participation process that took place from 10 March to 10 April.
The majority of submissions did not agree with the proposal to ban cyclists and motorised devices from the promenade. Thus, the proposal that the promenade be reserved for the exclusive use of pedestrians only, is off the table.Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT
The Urban Mobility Directorate did however make the following recommendations:
-
That bicycles, skateboards and rollerblades are permitted on the promenade
-
The use of e-bikes and e-scooters is also permitted, subject to the approval by the City's Recreation and Parks Department who manages public open spaces – including the promenade – in the Cape Town metro
- The sidewalk along Beach Road, adjacent to the promenade, is for the exclusive use of pedestrians
The directorate also recommended that the city's Recreation and Parks Department undertake an awareness campaign to inform users that the promenade is a shared space.
