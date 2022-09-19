Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Captonians against Sea Point Promenade becoming a pedestrian-only path Feedback from a public engagement process this year affirmed the popularity of the Sea Point Promenade with multiple users. 19 September 2022 12:00 PM
"I was hacked" - Pierre de Vos denies he shared child porn via Twitter account Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos claims his Twitter account was hacked after child porn was shared from the account. 19 September 2022 11:30 AM
Pongola horror crash: Road Freight Association points to the collapse of rail The lobbying body says South Africa's greatest error was allowing rail infrastructure to fall apart. 19 September 2022 11:03 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance. 16 September 2022 5:59 AM
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
View all Politics
Rand weakens to R17.70/$ as South Africa grapples with Stage 6 loadshedding Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital South Africa. 19 September 2022 6:46 PM
Good news for Capetonians on power and water outages While power cuts will continue to affect our lives this week, Capetonians can expect less frequent load shedding. 19 September 2022 9:01 AM
It's better to sell than renting your property when emigrating - Expert Just Property's Steve Nel explains why renting is difficult when you are managing your property from another country. 19 September 2022 8:13 AM
View all Business
Buckle up! Tips to keep your kids safe in cars Child Passenger Safety Week creates awareness to keep children safe in cars and on the roads. 19 September 2022 3:41 PM
ADHD can bring creativity, focus and energy to the workplace "If you really engage someone with ADHD with something they find interesting, they can really knuckle down and hyper-focus. Becaus... 18 September 2022 12:33 PM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana's Desiree Ellis scoops 'Coach of the Year' award at WC Sport Awards The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has honoured the province's sporting heroes at a ceremony. 19 September 2022 8:43 AM
'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award The 17th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform - the Momentum gsport Awards saw Cato Louw defend... 16 September 2022 1:59 PM
Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard The first seven rounds of the URC begin as 16 teams compete for the trophy. 16 September 2022 12:58 PM
View all Sport
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 16 September 2022 2:05 PM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history' As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession. 19 September 2022 7:54 AM
Woman arrested for murder of children found in suitcases bought on auction South Korean police arrested a woman for the murder of children whose remains were found in suitcases bought in New Zealand. The 4... 17 September 2022 3:19 PM
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
View all World
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia' A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years. 14 September 2022 9:37 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'? The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs. 14 September 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Captonians against Sea Point Promenade becoming a pedestrian-only path

19 September 2022 12:00 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Sea Point
Sea Point promenade
cycling on Sea Point Promenade

Feedback from a public engagement process this year affirmed the popularity of the Sea Point Promenade with multiple users.
© arkadijschell/123rf.com
© arkadijschell/123rf.com

- Earlier this year Capetonians were encouraged to give their input on the city's proposal for the popular seaside pathway

- "Our residents spoke loud and clear: they want the promenade to be open to all" be it for walking or jogging, or cycling, and we have heard them" - Mayco Member Ro Quintas

- The Urban Mobility Directorate recommended that the sidewalk along Beach Road, adjacent to the promenade, be for the exclusive use of pedestrians

A majority of those who took part in a public consultation about the use of the popular Sea Point Promenade want the space to remain open to a variety of users.

From skateboarders to scooters, and pedestrians to those using pedal power, there was overwhelming support for keeping the prom multi-user friendly.

Earlier this year, the City of Cape Town had proposed banning cyclists from a section of the Sea Point Promenade.

The city suggested that the stretch on the promenade between Mouille Point to the Pavilion swimming pool should be reserved for pedestrians only, citing safety issues.

But most residents who took part in the engagement process didn't agree.

"Our residents spoke loud and clear: they want the promenade to be open to all, be it for walking or jogging, or cycling, and we have heard them," said the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, councillor Rob Quintas.

RELATED:Must Sea Point Promenade be a pedestrian-only path? Here's how to have your say

The City's Urban Mobility Directorate received nearly 2,000 comments on the proposals during the public participation process that took place from 10 March to 10 April.

The majority of submissions did not agree with the proposal to ban cyclists and motorised devices from the promenade. Thus, the proposal that the promenade be reserved for the exclusive use of pedestrians only, is off the table.

Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT

The Urban Mobility Directorate did however make the following recommendations:

  • That bicycles, skateboards and rollerblades are permitted on the promenade

  • The use of e-bikes and e-scooters is also permitted, subject to the approval by the City's Recreation and Parks Department who manages public open spaces – including the promenade – in the Cape Town metro

  • The sidewalk along Beach Road, adjacent to the promenade, is for the exclusive use of pedestrians

The directorate also recommended that the city's Recreation and Parks Department undertake an awareness campaign to inform users that the promenade is a shared space.

RELATED:'It doesn't make sense' - Bike rental biz up in arms over proposed Promenade ban




19 September 2022 12:00 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Sea Point
Sea Point promenade
cycling on Sea Point Promenade

More from Local

"I was hacked" - Pierre de Vos denies he shared child porn via Twitter account

19 September 2022 11:30 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos claims his Twitter account was hacked after child porn was shared from the account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A picture of Pongola crash that claimed 20 lives on 16 September 2022. Picture: TrafficSA/Twitter.

Pongola horror crash: Road Freight Association points to the collapse of rail

19 September 2022 11:03 AM

The lobbying body says South Africa's greatest error was allowing rail infrastructure to fall apart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

No water… no electricity… It was a hellish weekend in beautiful Cape Town

19 September 2022 10:34 AM

It was an apocalyptic weekend for large parts of Cape Town. The water situation is looking much better. Electricity? Not so much.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

'So many people wanted him dead' - Rashied Staggie's son shot dead in Manenberg

19 September 2022 9:54 AM

Abdullah Boonzaaier was the son of murdered gang boss Rashied Staggie who was killed outside his Salt River home in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A vaccinator recording the details of a vaccine set to be given to a healthcare worker at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 17 February 2021. Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

South Africa is behind with Covid-19 vaccinations – should we be worried?

19 September 2022 9:13 AM

Only 33% of South Africans are fully-vaccinated as of September 2022 - this is far behind the initial target of 70% set by government in 2021, according to Our World in Data.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Good news for Capetonians on power and water outages

19 September 2022 9:01 AM

While power cuts will continue to affect our lives this week, Capetonians can expect less frequent load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

It's better to sell than renting your property when emigrating - Expert

19 September 2022 8:13 AM

Just Property's Steve Nel explains why renting is difficult when you are managing your property from another country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An empty classroom. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Violence spike in schools a symptom of society and the home, says panel

18 September 2022 4:30 PM

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said it was difficult to give an accurate figure of how many incidents of violence have taken place in schools recently, but admitted there has been a sharp rise in reported cases of school violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karin Kruger with one of her famous paintings. Photo: KarinKruger.co.za

Lions, hippos and the great wild: Karin Kruger’s fascinating life

18 September 2022 4:20 PM

My Amazing Story features Karin Kruger, one of the country’s most talented wildlife artists who grew up in the Kruger National Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Colleagues chat in the workplace. Photo by Fauxels from Pexels

ADHD can bring creativity, focus and energy to the workplace

18 September 2022 12:33 PM

"If you really engage someone with ADHD with something they find interesting, they can really knuckle down and hyper-focus. Because they have a lot of energy, they can positively inspire a team."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'So many people wanted him dead' - Rashied Staggie's son shot dead in Manenberg

Local

"I was hacked" - Pierre de Vos denies he shared child porn via Twitter account

Local

SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul

Sport

Local Business

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom secures additional power generaton capacity amid continued power cuts

19 September 2022 6:14 PM

DA EC bemoans scholar transport in province after deadly KZN crash

19 September 2022 6:01 PM

Eskom announces ease to stage 5 load shedding

19 September 2022 4:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA