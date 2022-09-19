Mowbray Cemetery takes innovative step forward by geotagging gravesites





FILE: The Muslim cemetery in Mowbray, Cape Town. Picture: Google Maps

The Mowbray Cemetery in Cape Town is an important cultural location for Cape Town's Muslim community. It was established in the late 1800s.

Many a Muslim resident of the Mother City has a relative who is buried at the cemetery. Now the Muslim Cemetery Board, which manages the burial grounds , has taken an interesting step towards making visits to the cemetery more pleasant.

The board recently initiated a survey project to have the Mowbray Cemetery digitised. This will allow visitors to easily locate the final resting place of their loved ones. It would be an invaluable service, given how often new burials take place.

Upgrades and improvements made to the cemetery can also be confusing to visitors who haven't been in years, and therefore struggle to pinpoint their loved one's gravesites.

Beyond the location convenience, the project would also allow the board to keep a more accurate record of the age and location of graves, which would make future burials simpler. Information about which graves are available for reburial will be more easily accessible.

Cassiem Parker from Parker Surveys spoke to Lester Kiewit about the the project. He's talked about the potential advantages it will have for the community.

[We] are basically going to the cemetery and helping the public identify, on a permanent basis, where their loved ones are buried. Cassiem Parker, Operations manager at Parker Surveys

