Give your staff access to their salary at any time (it’s NOT a loan)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Jarred Deacon, Head of the TymeAdvance team at TymeBank.
-
TymeAdvance is not a loan – it merely pays you the proportion of your salary that you’ve already earned, before payday
-
It costs the employee R30 per transaction and no other costs or interest is payable
RELATED: Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job, giving workers access to earned wages before payday
For many people lucky enough to have jobs, payday can’t come soon enough, so they often resort to expensive or exploitative short-term loans to make ends meet.
Some companies, usually smaller ones that have close relationships with their employees, can give workers advances on their salaries.
Most, however, are unable or unwilling to help.
TymeAdvance is a new facility by TymeBank that allows workers to get an advance on their salaries, interest-free and without credit checks.
Why do we get paid monthly? Why not daily or weekly? If you’ve done the work, surely you are due your pay? … We’ve seen great uptake from corporations and employees…Jarred Deacon, Head of TymeAdvance at TymeBank
This is not a loan… We track how much you’ve earned… If you’ve worked for 18 days, you can access 18 days’ worth of your salary… You pay a R30 transaction fee… We give you access to 50% [of earned salary] ...Jarred Deacon, Head of TymeAdvance at TymeBank
Moloto interviewed Deacon – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66148527_hand-writing-cash-advance-with-marker-concept-background.html?vti=o5xqrmcw38ip7zo8n3-1-2
