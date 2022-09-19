Streaming issues? Report here
Give your staff access to their salary at any time (it’s NOT a loan)

19 September 2022 2:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Banking
Debt
Personal finance
Refilwe Moloto
making ends meet
TymeBank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
cash advance
TymeAdvance
Jarred Deacon

TymeAdvance (by TymeBank) allows your employees to access their salary at any time – at no cost to your company.

Refilwe Moloto interviews Jarred Deacon, Head of the TymeAdvance team at TymeBank.

  • TymeAdvance is not a loan – it merely pays you the proportion of your salary that you’ve already earned, before payday

  • It costs the employee R30 per transaction and no other costs or interest is payable

© dizanna/123rf.com
© dizanna/123rf.com

RELATED: Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job, giving workers access to earned wages before payday

For many people lucky enough to have jobs, payday can’t come soon enough, so they often resort to expensive or exploitative short-term loans to make ends meet.

Some companies, usually smaller ones that have close relationships with their employees, can give workers advances on their salaries.

Most, however, are unable or unwilling to help.

TymeAdvance is a new facility by TymeBank that allows workers to get an advance on their salaries, interest-free and without credit checks.

Why do we get paid monthly? Why not daily or weekly? If you’ve done the work, surely you are due your pay? … We’ve seen great uptake from corporations and employees…

Jarred Deacon, Head of TymeAdvance at TymeBank

This is not a loan… We track how much you’ve earned… If you’ve worked for 18 days, you can access 18 days’ worth of your salary… You pay a R30 transaction fee… We give you access to 50% [of earned salary] ...

Jarred Deacon, Head of TymeAdvance at TymeBank

Moloto interviewed Deacon – scroll up to listen.




EWN Highlights

