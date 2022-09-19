Streaming issues? Report here
SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul

19 September 2022 4:08 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
World Masters Athletic Championship
Race walking
Hildegard Vey
Edna Brand

Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’, athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medals awarded to Team SA in July 2022.

Pippa Hudson spoke to two of the master athletics champions, both over the age of 70, about their massive success.

FILE: Hildegard Vey, Edna Brand and Ronelle Botha won six gold medals at World Champs in Finland in the discipline of race walking. Picture: Masters Athletics - RSA/Facebook.
FILE: Hildegard Vey, Edna Brand and Ronelle Botha won six gold medals at World Champs in Finland in the discipline of race walking. Picture: Masters Athletics - RSA/Facebook.

Two of the three senior athletes shared how they started competing in the race walking division. They rose through ranks into international victory.

Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’ the athletic trio made up of Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medals awarded to Team SA in July 2022.

The World Masters Athletic Championship is an Olympic sports competition which hosts sportspersons over the age of 35. It was held from June 29 to July 10 in Finland.

More than 20 local athletes participated in the competition, which drew over 4000 athletes, from 86 countries.

Hildegard Vey (80), who spends six out of seven days running up to 10kms a day, won three golds in her age group.

She says she's driven by her competitive nature.

It really keeps me going…because I’m so passionate about it, I train... Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday…’’

Hildegard Vey, Master athlete

Edna Brand (70) won two golds and one silver. She started training at the age of 45. Described as a natural, Brand didn’t have access to professional training, or a coach, until recently.

I was actually trying to do race walking when somebody noticed me and he said ‘You know, you are a natural'…

Edna Brand, Master athlete

Listen to the full audio above.




