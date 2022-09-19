Buckle up! Tips to keep your kids safe in cars





Standing in for Africa Melane, Wasanga Mehana speaks to the Managing Director at Brands Africa, Debbie Billson about ensuring that your child is as safe as possible when they're in the car with you.

belchonock/123rf

Child Passenger Safety Week is an initiative established in Europe years ago. It has been adopted and run for 6 years in South Africa because of the importance of ensuring safety for young children riding in vehicles. It aims to create parent awareness on how to keep their children safe in cars.

Ensuring small children are safely strapped in car seats is essential and South African law currently states that all children under the age of 3 years should be in a child-constrained system.

However, Billson says, most child fatalities on road accidents are between the age of 4 years to 12 years.

Billson outlines some of the key problems:

Problem 1: Not replacing a child's car seat when they have outgrown the baby or toddler model

When a child passes the age of 3 and has outgrown the baby car seat, parents may feel as if their child does not need another bigger child car seat.

They will use the existing adult car seat belt instead without considering the child's height and the fact that seat belts need to be adjusted and restrained to accommodate the child.

Because the seat belt does not fit properly, it irritates their necks and they put their arms through the belt due to the discomfort.

Most car accidents impact is abdominal and a child's hips are not fully developed to handle that kind of force, she explains.

Problem 2: Allowing kids to stand in a moving vehicle or sit on parents' laps while driving

Even at a low speed of 50km/h with a child who weighs 30kg, that escalates to 1 ton on impact and there is no way any parent can hold that force back. Debbie Billson, Managing Director - Brands Africa

The awareness campaign is to educate parents to always put their children in car seats to keep them safe.

Billson says their company Maxi Cosi aims to invest in car safety and to create awareness to help enforce the law of using a car seat to keep children safe in vehicles.

A wide range of care seats is available in the South African market from entry-level to premium care seats that are independently tested.