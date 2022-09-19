SA's collective investment scheme is shrinking due to the weakening economy





South Africans are investing less due to several factors, including a rise in general cost of living

The after effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are still impacting on finances

Financial market volatility as well as a weakened economy & currency is also a contributing factor

It's no secret, investment markets are in all sorts of trouble at the moment.

The investment industry will surely be worried about the value of investments they manage on behalf of everyday South Africans.

South Africa's savings pool is shrinking due to a combination of factors, including financial market volatility, a rise in the general cost of living and the after effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We're not seeing that wholesale panic. Obviously there's scope for people to save more. We understand the consumers are under pressure, that everything is getting more expensive. There'll definitely be more pressure to put money elsewhere. Sunette Mulder, senior policy advisor at the Association for Savings and Investments South Africa

The lesson we learnt out of Covid is to have that nest egg for the rainy day is also important. So we do encourage savers not to let savings aspirations go. Sunette Mulder, senior policy advisor at the Association for Savings and Investments South Africa

