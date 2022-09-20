Chinese Food Fair returns after COVID-19 pause





The Chinese Association SA has been around for well over 100 years.

Each year, the Chinese New Year brings about a new theme for the year.

The annual Chinese Food Fair will be held in Cape Town, Observatory, this coming weekend.

This will be the first time the event will be hosted since the start of the pandemic.

The event was last held in 2019.

We are one of the oldest associations basically still registered in China as an association. It goes back a long time, well over 100 years. Patrick Chong - chairperson of the Chinese Association SA

One of the association's main goals is to celebrate the Chinese festivals, especially Chinese New Year.

We are trying to preserve the Chinese language. We are promoting Mandarin as a language. Also, for our young people to actually get involved in sports. Patrick Chong - chairperson of the Chinese Association SA

The event starts at 9am and ends at 3pm.

