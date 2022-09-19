Rand weakens to R17.70/$ as South Africa grapples with Stage 6 loadshedding
- The Rand hit R17,70 to the dollar for the first time since 2020
- Ongoing power cuts are contributing to South Africa's weakening economy
- Eskom were forced to implement Stage 6 loadshedding this week due to breakdowns at several power stations
The rand weakened beyond R17.70/$ on Monday to its lowest level since 2020.
Eskom was forced to implement Stage 6 loadshedding this week, following the breakdown of several power stations across the country.
The Rand has lost 10% of it's value this year, as South Africa experiences it's worst year of loadshedding since power cuts began in 2008.
The economic fallout for of Stage 6 load shedding will have government concerned as investors reconsider potential business interests in South Africa due to the deteriorating state of Eskom.
Eskom is just a horrible story. There's just no way of putting a positive spin on this. It just seems to go from bad to worse.Nolan Wapenaar, Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital South Africa
RELATED: 'Load shedding continues to degrade SA's water infrastructure'
Stage 6 load shedding is horrific for the economy....it acts as a drag on our economy and we really can't afford it.Nolan Wapenaar, Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital South Africa
RELATED: 'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'
There are a lot of factors weighing on the Rand. A factor like loadshedding will actually be firstly push us a little bit deeper, a little further...and secondly it holds you back from recovering,Nolan Wapenaar, Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital South Africa
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness New
