Rand weakens to R17.70/$ as South Africa grapples with Stage 6 loadshedding





The Rand hit R17,70 to the dollar for the first time since 2020

Ongoing power cuts are contributing to South Africa's weakening economy

Eskom were forced to implement Stage 6 loadshedding this week due to breakdowns at several power stations

The rand weakened beyond R17.70/$ on Monday to its lowest level since 2020.

Eskom was forced to implement Stage 6 loadshedding this week, following the breakdown of several power stations across the country.

The Rand has lost 10% of it's value this year, as South Africa experiences it's worst year of loadshedding since power cuts began in 2008.

The economic fallout for of Stage 6 load shedding will have government concerned as investors reconsider potential business interests in South Africa due to the deteriorating state of Eskom.

Eskom is just a horrible story. There's just no way of putting a positive spin on this. It just seems to go from bad to worse. Nolan Wapenaar, Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital South Africa

Stage 6 load shedding is horrific for the economy....it acts as a drag on our economy and we really can't afford it. Nolan Wapenaar, Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital South Africa

There are a lot of factors weighing on the Rand. A factor like loadshedding will actually be firstly push us a little bit deeper, a little further...and secondly it holds you back from recovering, Nolan Wapenaar, Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital South Africa

