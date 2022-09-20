Employer practices must change to limit paid suspensions: Labour law specialist
John Maytham spoke to labour law specialist Puke Maserumule about paid suspension practices in South Africa.
-
Maserumule said the practices of employers needed to change to prevent excessive funds from being paid to suspended employees.
-
Employers can work into contracts that employees can be suspended without pay.
Minister Pravin Gordhan called for a change to the law around suspensions as state-owned enterprises have spent around R300 million over a three-year period to pay suspended employees.
Maserumule said that the issue was not with the law but rather with the practices of employers who suspend employees for long periods of time with pay.
There really is not a need for the law to change. What is required is for employers to change their practices.Puke Maserumule, labour law specialist
Maserumule said what should change is that employers should look into contracts that employees can be suspended without pay as a precautionary measure.
In addition to this, he said that employees should only be suspended if the employer is ready to conduct an investigation into the alleged misconduct.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39963020_save-money-lock-your-budget-for-the-future-.html?vti=najc3i3smum47vl67q-1-4
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'
Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization".Read More
Everything you need to know about the role of the Competition Commission
The Competition Commission plays one of most critical roles in the South African consumers.Read More
Why a 4-day work week is effective
Wasanga Mehana is joined by Charlotte Lockhart, founder and managing director at 4 Day Week Global, to talk about where South Africa stands on the four-day work week.Read More
SA's collective investment scheme is shrinking due to the weakening economy
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sunette Mulder, senior policy advisor at the Association for Savings and Investments South Africa.Read More
Mineral Council urges more private sector participation to resolve energy crisis
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence.Read More
Rand weakens to R17.70/$ as South Africa grapples with Stage 6 loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital South Africa.Read More
Patagonia (clothing company) gives away shares worth $3bn to 'Mother Earth'
In a wildly unorthodox move, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is giving away his company to fight the climate crisis.Read More
Good news for Capetonians on power and water outages
While power cuts will continue to affect our lives this week, Capetonians can expect less frequent load shedding.Read More
It's better to sell than renting your property when emigrating - Expert
Just Property's Steve Nel explains why renting is difficult when you are managing your property from another country.Read More