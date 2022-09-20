WC govt officials to meet over crippling load shedding
John Maytham spoke to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the outcomes of a meeting on how the province was managing the power cuts.
-
The country has been faced with frequent power cuts due to stage 6 load shedding.
-
This puts strain on infrastructure that cannot cope with the loss of power.
Winde called an urgent meeting on Sunday to update on the province's plan for severe load shedding.
The issue with power cuts above level four goes beyond leaving houses in the dark but also puts strain on the province's sewerage system and diesel supply to power generators.
At those levels of load shedding, your pump stations cannot deal with the sewerage overflow. Your water systems cannot pump up to your reservoirs.Alan Winde, Western Cape premier
According to Winde, they were doing what they can to mitigate the effect of load shedding.
He also urged citizens to do what they could to limit water usage as they did during times of drought to mitigate strain on the system at high load shedding levels.
Winde noted that another meeting would be held with mayors, municipal managers and police on Wednesday to update on the situation.
Listen to the audio above for more.
