Mineral Council urges more private sector participation to resolve energy crisis





South Africa was plunged into Stage 6 loadshedding this week

Minerals Council SA says more private sector participation could resolve the energy crisis

The council says its members have 6500 MW of energy which will help ease demand pressures on Eskom

© missisya/123rf.com

The Minerals Council South Africa has urged for more rapid private sector participation in resolving the country’s deepening electricity crisis.

In a statement issued on Monday, Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter says stabilising the existing network is vital, but it's equally important private sector to invest in renewable energy, to kickstart the next phase of South Africa’s energy chapter.

“We know load-shedding will be a risk for the next two years, but we must continue to bring supplemental supply from the private sector on stream as quickly as possible,” says Roger Baxter, Minerals Council CEO.

Members of the Minerals Council South Africa have 6,500 MW (6.5GW) of embedded energy projects in the pipeline which will ease demand pressures on Eskom, giving it the space to conduct much-needed maintenance programmes.

The 89 projects by 29 mining companies are worth more than R100 billion.

Energy analyst, Chris Yelland explains how this contributes to potentially resolving the electricity problem.

I really do question why it's only happening now, because there's nothing new about demand market participation. Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence

We had Stage 6 loadshedding 2-and-a-half years ago, and only now are we thinking of going to the market to find out what is out there for us to use. Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence

We need to treat this as an emergency, but it's important that the President signals that he is constantly obsessed with the need to end loadshedding now. Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence

