Mineral Council urges more private sector participation to resolve energy crisis

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:50
(ZOOM) EXPLAINER: Is South Africa ready for a 4-day work week?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Charlotte Lockhart - Founder and Managing Director at 4 Day Week Global
Today at 06:10
Preventing food from spoiling as loadshedding gets worse and weather gets warmer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kyle Corbett
Today at 06:25
What's being done to promote Covid vaccinations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: What's with the increase in YouTube ads?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nafisa Akabor - independent tech journalist
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Cops and prison guards march to show anger at 3percent wage offer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 07:20
Central line shack dwellers to possibly relocate to Phillipi Wedge
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Elton Jansen
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Broken promises: Koeberg Power Station
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Becker - spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance
Today at 08:21
Live with Leanne De Bassompierre
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Desmund Bernado on Stage 6
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Desmund Bernado
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What does the Dutch plane for reparations mean + analysis
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ciraj Rassool
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Erica Primary scoops 2nd and 3rd prize at World Robot Olympiad
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vernon Petersen - Grade 6 educator at Erica Primary
Today at 10:30
The Convenience Revolution - will you pay more if it's easier?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter de Villiers - CEO and founder at Clickatell
Today at 15:10
Cape Town-born legendary music producer & sound engineer Eddie Kramer shares amazing journey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Eddie Kramer
Today at 16:20
Eddie Kramer (continued)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Captonians against Sea Point Promenade becoming a pedestrian-only path Feedback from a public engagement process this year affirmed the popularity of the Sea Point Promenade with multiple users. 19 September 2022 12:00 PM
"I was hacked" - Pierre de Vos denies he shared child porn via Twitter account Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos claims his Twitter account was hacked after child porn was shared from the account. 19 September 2022 11:30 AM
Pongola horror crash: Road Freight Association points to the collapse of rail The lobbying body says South Africa's greatest error was allowing rail infrastructure to fall apart. 19 September 2022 11:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance. 16 September 2022 5:59 AM
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
SA's collective investment scheme is shrinking due to the weakening economy Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sunette Mulder, senior policy advisor at the Association for Savings and Investments South Africa. 19 September 2022 8:19 PM
Mineral Council urges more private sector participation to resolve energy crisis Bruce Whitfield speaks to Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence. 19 September 2022 7:50 PM
Rand weakens to R17.70/$ as South Africa grapples with Stage 6 loadshedding Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital South Africa. 19 September 2022 6:46 PM
Buckle up! Tips to keep your kids safe in cars Child Passenger Safety Week creates awareness to keep children safe in cars and on the roads. 19 September 2022 3:41 PM
ADHD can bring creativity, focus and energy to the workplace "If you really engage someone with ADHD with something they find interesting, they can really knuckle down and hyper-focus. Becaus... 18 September 2022 12:33 PM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team? There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of d... 19 September 2022 7:09 PM
SA's 'Golden Girls' talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul Dubbed South Africa's 'Golden Girls', athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medal... 19 September 2022 4:08 PM
Banyana's Desiree Ellis scoops 'Coach of the Year' award at WC Sport Awards The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has honoured the province's sporting heroes at a ceremony. 19 September 2022 8:43 AM
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 16 September 2022 2:05 PM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history' As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession. 19 September 2022 7:54 AM
Woman arrested for murder of children found in suitcases bought on auction South Korean police arrested a woman for the murder of children whose remains were found in suitcases bought in New Zealand. The 4... 17 September 2022 3:19 PM
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Climate crisis: 'By October there'll be famine in Somalia' A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years. 14 September 2022 9:37 AM
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'? The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs. 14 September 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
Mineral Council urges more private sector participation to resolve energy crisis

19 September 2022 7:50 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Roger Baxter
Chris Yelland
Mineral Council of SA
#LoadShedding

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence.
  • South Africa was plunged into Stage 6 loadshedding this week
  • Minerals Council SA says more private sector participation could resolve the energy crisis
  • The council says its members have 6500 MW of energy which will help ease demand pressures on Eskom
© missisya/123rf.com
© missisya/123rf.com

The Minerals Council South Africa has urged for more rapid private sector participation in resolving the country’s deepening electricity crisis.

In a statement issued on Monday, Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter says stabilising the existing network is vital, but it's equally important private sector to invest in renewable energy, to kickstart the next phase of South Africa’s energy chapter.

“We know load-shedding will be a risk for the next two years, but we must continue to bring supplemental supply from the private sector on stream as quickly as possible,” says Roger Baxter, Minerals Council CEO.

Members of the Minerals Council South Africa have 6,500 MW (6.5GW) of embedded energy projects in the pipeline which will ease demand pressures on Eskom, giving it the space to conduct much-needed maintenance programmes.

The 89 projects by 29 mining companies are worth more than R100 billion.

Energy analyst, Chris Yelland explains how this contributes to potentially resolving the electricity problem.

I really do question why it's only happening now, because there's nothing new about demand market participation.

Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence

We had Stage 6 loadshedding 2-and-a-half years ago, and only now are we thinking of going to the market to find out what is out there for us to use.

Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence

We need to treat this as an emergency, but it's important that the President signals that he is constantly obsessed with the need to end loadshedding now.

Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence

Listen to the audio for more.




