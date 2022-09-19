What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team?





John Maytham spoke to sports editor at Daily Maverick Craig Ray about what is happening with our national team.

Depending on the outcome of the final Rugby Championship matches on Saturday South Africa could win the championship .

Allegations have come out about drug usage but Ray said these were unsubstantiated rumours.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at the Mbombela Stadium on 6 August 2022. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

The Springboks will be playing their final match of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship against Argentina on Saturday and could potentially win the championship depending on the outcome of the match between Australia and New Zealand earlier that day.

Currently, the Springboks are tied on log points with the All Blacks with both sides having 14 log points.

Off the field, the team has faced controversy after a shocking allegation that the players had tested positive for drug use.

With regards to the drug usage allegations, Ray said these were just rumours and the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) has confirmed that no player has tested positive for drug use.

I have heard the rumors swirling around. I have checked with SAIDS, they confirmed that there is no positive Springbok test for any type of drug use, that includes performance enhancing and recreational. Craig Ray, sports editor at Daily Maverick

