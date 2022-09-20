'Maskandi king' Madala Kunene on music and life





Kunene has been referred to as the 'Maskandi King'.

He'll be in Cape Town for a one-night-only show this Thursday.

Madala Kunene is referred to as the "legendary king of the Zulu guitar", or the "Maskandi King". He was born in 1951 in Mkhumbane, near Durban.

In the late 1950s, Kunene and his extended family were forcefully moved by the apartheid government to go and live in the then relatively new township of KwaMashu. It's during this time that Kunene started busking on Durban’s beachfront, making his first guitar out of a cooking oil tin.

I think people always mention my music is Maskanda but I don't think so. It's the Zulu Blues music. Madala Kunene - Guitarist

His music is strongly influenced by his upbringing and the history of apartheid system.

The show is on Thursday in Kalk Bay and starts at 8pm.

Scroll up and take a listen to the attached audio clip above.