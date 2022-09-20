Why a 4-day work week is effective





4 Day Week Global is a platform for like-minded people.

There's a global shift towards more work-life balance.

Trials show the 4-day week has improved productivity levels among employees.

Amid a global debate about 'quiet-quitting', another conversation has been sparked about the four-day work week.

If the pandemic taught us anything, it was about prioritising our physical and mental health.

Advocates of the four-day work week believe this is the future of work.

The four-day week has been trialed in Australia, New Zealand, Irelands, the US and the UK.

But is South Africa ready for a four-day work week?

Wasanga Mehana spoke to Charlotte Lockhart, founder and managing director at 4 Day Week Global, about the initiative.

All of the evidence shows that companies can maintain and improve their productivity, and have all their staff working reduced times. But we're not saying reduce pay. Charlotte Lockhart, founder and managing director at 4 Day Week Global

We have a principal called the 100-80-100 rule. That's 100% pay, 80% time and 100% productivity. Charlotte Lockhart, founder and managing director at 4 Day Week Global

The conversation around reduced working started in 2018 when her company launched it in New Zealand.

The concept had garnered a lot of interest and Lockhart and her partner, Andrew Barnes, decided to launch the organisation, 4 Day Week Global.

Lockhart said there's been a shift amongst the Millennial and Gen Z generation to prioritise work-life balance and improve their mental well-being.

Younger generations understand the flexibility of working in a technologically driven society.

Millennials want more time. They've watched the Gen X and Baby Boomers work far too many hours and burn out. We need a society that values what we can do and be outside of work. Business leaders must remember that we borrow people from their lives. Charlotte Lockhart, founder and managing director at 4 Day Week Global

