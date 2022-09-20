How to maximise the shelf life of food in times of load shedding
South Africans are suffering another round of crippling load shedding, which means many hours without vital electricity.
Not only does this impact businesses, but also our essential foods in the home.
Are you concerned that the food in your fridge and freezer will spoil as a result of prolonged load shedding?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to food scientist Kyle Corbett, on how to maximise their shelf life.
Food must be kept cold and safe. Our job is to work for retailers and manufacturers to ensure the processing of food at the factories to when it lands on a supermarket shelf. This is called the cold chain, which keeps the food at the right temperature to ensure overall food quality.Kyle Corbett, food scientist
At home, my advice is to keep the food cold and consistent. You can do this by ensuring your fridge works normally, but obviously load shedding does throw a curve ball.Kyle Corbett, food scientist
Food at risk are chicken, red meat, cold-cut meats and salmon. These create risks for salmonella, e-coli and other bacteria.
The best way to offset this is to maintain the cold temperature in your fridge.
Keep your fridge doors closed during power cuts and rather freeze meat in a chest freezer. Only take it out on a needs basis and defrost it in the fridge.Kyle Corbett, food scientist
Products such as chicken breasts or milk that have reached room temperature must be discarded. Cheeses have a bit more play because of their chemical parameters which allow bacteria growth.Kyle Corbett, food scientist
